Greetings from a raw and rainy New Hampshire.

We continue to wait for our second snow; the ground is mostly brown, the trees bare and silver. Nevertheless, the holiday season is upon us and while nothing outside has the Currier & Ives feel, the spirit is alive within me.

I am writing and mailing holiday cards to each of you and I need your help. If anyone celebrates Hanukkah instead of Christmas, please let me know either by commenting here or emailing me at atticusmfinch@gmail.com.

This is my first time using Substack’s newest feature that allows me to email Founding Members exclusively. I like it!