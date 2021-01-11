Checking in After the Horror

A week from today, we'll film with Willem and Kiki and NHBPS's Windows to the Wild. Once we finish, Samwise, Emily, and I will leave directly from the trailhead. By the time night falls, we'll be outside of New England and on our way.

I'm not sure where we will be that first night. Covid-19 continues to shape our plans.

Hearing from friends back home in the Mount Washington Valley, I remain convinced that we are safer on the road. So we will continue on.

Of course, the coronavirus is not the only concern. We'll be heading across a divided nation, currently being terrorized by white nationalists. This was always a concern, no matter how the election turned out. And while last Wednesday was a despicable and shameful display of the worst people in our country, I was not surprised.

If you've paid attention these past five years, it was sadly predictable. Racists and anti-Semites and have been emboldened instead of being shamed and minimized.

Even back in sleepy northern New Hampshire, my hair stands on end when I see a pick-up truck flying an oversized American flag.

In the eleven years I published my Newburyport journal, the Undertoad, I came to see the worst and the best of people. It's one of the reasons I embrace solitude. I'm a man who saw too much. While none of it came close to the horror visited on the United States Capital last week, I had a front-row seat to the very seeds of that type of hatred.

Alice Hoffman's most recent novel, The World That We Knew, begins, "If you do not believe in evil, you are doomed to live in a world you will never understand. But if you do believe, you may see it everywhere, in every cellar, in every tree, along streets you know and streets you've never been on before."

Let's just say I lost my innocence and ignorance long ago.

White Nationalists are terrorists. Those who embolden and incite them are as well. I've always found it ironic that the best argument against white supremacy is the white supremacist. Spend a couple of minutes listening to one, and that's evident. Imagine thinking you are better than someone because of how they look?

By now, you most likely realize I celebrate diversity in both humans and non-humans. While I'm neither a democrat nor a republican and went after and praised both in my paper, I was thrilled to see that Georgia, one of the most racist states, elected both a Black man and a Jewish man last Tuesday. That should give us all hope, no matter our political affiliations. Alas, the next day, we saw the worst that we can be. The Confederate flag made its way into the Capital for the very first time. As did anti-Semitic clothing. More than a few wore t-shirts praising the Holocaust with the slogan, "6MNE." Six million Jews killed were not enough. Then there were the charming folks with the "Camp Auschwitz" hoodies. The back read, "STAFF."

I am tired of it all. I believe most of us are. I long for decency again, for kindness and acceptance.

I have no patience for those who do their best to hurt others or for conspiracy theorists.

When a small vegan shopped opened in North Conway a couple of years ago, I bent over backward to support it and bought more than I needed from the likable young couple who owned it. Last year, the wife posted her beliefs in QAnon in a Facebook post that was quickly deleted.

Remember that Maya Angelou quote? "When someone shows you who you are, believe them the first time."

I've not been back to their business since.

I understand that QAnon believers are sick, but it's a sickness I've no time for. The QAnon mob was involved in the insurrection, including the death of a police officer. He was reportedly clubbed repeatedly over the head with a fire extinguisher.

I don't want to write about madness. It would be nice if the planned domestic terrorist attacks the FBI are warning us about don't occur. My wish is to get back to writing about our travels. However, I felt the need to at least address what happened.

I started a paper to defend the honor of a young mayor in Newburyport. She was attacked for being an outsider, a woman, and a lesbian. When the local papers were not doing enough to focus on the bullies, I chose to. In the first issue of the Undertoad, I proclaimed it was my goal to "weed the garden, shine light in the dark places, and to poison the poisoners."

And that's what I did—for eleven years. Not even the death threats stopped me. In the end, I left on my own terms.

It took a lot out of me, though, and taught me what I do not want in my life. I turned to the mountains with Atticus, to the trees and streams, to the peace of the trails and songs of the wind.

Atticus has been gone for nearly five years. Still, I continue with my monkish quest with Samwise and Emily while fully aware of the horrors humankind is capable of while doing my best to hold onto some dream that something better is possible.

It helps to chase the light.

Nature helps, of course. So does prayer, music, poetry, and quiet. It would be nice if the best of our imperfect country is not behind us. Time will tell, I suppose. Let us pray for a kinder world, and if praying is not your thing, let us hope.

We could all use a dose of Emily’s innocence.

I will leave you with some Langston Hughes.

