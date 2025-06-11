A quick check in to let you know we are keeping on. It’s been a busy week of vet appointments and test results. We also switched to a new groomer, which is not easy to find in the Mount Washington Valley. It’s the best Samwise and Emily have looked post-spa day in years.

Tomorrow, I’ll catch you up on all the results and let you know about our superb new groomer.

It’s incredible to think that last weekend marked Samwise’s ninth anniversary here. He arrived as an awkward but comical 6-month-old who was all ears and paws. Now he’s an old sage closing in on ten years.

Some clicks from his first week with me.

Today’s Breakfast

This morning’s breakfast often serves as a nightly dessert, too. It’s an easy, delicious, and nutritious recipe. Roast a sweet potato at 425 degrees for an hour. It comes out caramelized. Slice it in half and top with berries of choice. I went with wild blueberries from Maine and fresh strawberries from the farmstand. I added a sprinkle of toasted rolled oats, Ceylon cinnamon, and walnut bits. Lastly, a kiss of pure maple syrup. This sweet treat is perfect for all the other heart disease survivors like me out here.

Possible Calendar Photos?