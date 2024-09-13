This is the third of four chapters in the series From Vermont East to California. Chapter One is here; Chapter Two is here. This is a long read. Grab your tea or coffee, and sit and relax.

With Atticus on September 11, 2004, on Mount Garfield, our first 4,000-footer.

We did something unusual last week and climbed a 4,000-foot mountain. It almost feels strange to write that, considering that White Mountain historian and author Steve Smith, owner of the Mountain Wanderer bookstore in Lincoln, used to say that Atticus and I “inhaled” them.

But times change, as do lives.

I have different priorities, and the trails to the forty-eight four-thousand footers are often crowded and less dog-friendly than they used to be. Social media changed much when it came to our highlight peaks.

When Atticus and I hiked to the summits of the “48” more than 500 times in a span of five years, we often had the trails to ourselves. Times were simpler, and the feat had yet to become a fad. When Atti and I finished climbing them all in one winter, we were only the 15th person and second dog to accomplish that feat. Currently, dozens of people do it every winter.

A few years ago, once I began my comeback from my health issues when Samwise and Emily were younger, I had a goal to climb Mount Garfield, the first 4,000-footer Atticus, and I climbed.

When I was in the hospital fighting for my life for five weeks, while Atticus was with friends fighting for his, what got me through my days were two things. First, I needed to get back to him. My friend needed me.

Second, when I could barely breathe or lift a finger, when my stroke had garbled my speech into that of a drunkard, and I was hooked up to a dialysis pump for a few hours six days a week, I lay there so close to death, knowing it would be easier just to slip away.

My friend K. was on a break from filming in Europe, and for the second

time this summer, she stopped by to see us on her way to take care

of some Hollywood business. She joined us on the hike and fell in love

with Thomas Starr King as I regaled her with his impressive life and told

her of our efforts to hunt down the little giant’s San Francisco grave

on an unforgettable night. Now that she has left, she continues to call,

email, and text with more stories of Thomas Starr King’s life.

But at those moments, I’d remember those epic, record-setting three winters when Atticus and I were mostly alone, and it was below zero. The wind fought every step as we pushed through snow above tree line, bent in effort, and felt like we were indeed fighting for our very survival.

At the worst of times in those winters, I counted steps. Atticus would be in his boots and body suit, and I would be wearing crampons or snowshoes. Icicles hung from my eyelashes, and my face was Vaselined and covered by a balaclava, and when it all felt impossible; I counted 100 steps. It was Zen simplicity.

We’d often begin before dawn and end at night when we completed a traverse over several peaks.

Give a gift subscription

Atticus, below zero, pushing beyond the tree line in 2006.

I remember thinking, as we pushed on, alone in the harsh elements, two driven souls so far from civilization and the comfort of our society, “This must be what death feels like.”

So, when I was dancing with the Woman in Black years later and knew what death was truly like, I returned to those days. When my breath was so ragged, I was hooked to oxygen, and my neck was pierced by a tube for easy access to my veins because those in my arms had collapsed. Electrodes recorded my heart rate, and there was a dialysis port in my left breast—once again, I counted steps.

I imagined Atticus in front of me, pushing into the wind, crunching through snow, with 30-below windchill factors threatening to kill us if we ever stopped for more than five minutes, and I counted my steps there in Maine Med.

A Mount Mousilauke summit push with Atticus and friends.

I could not imagine reaching a summit in the worst conditions, but on those steepest pitches, I convinced myself I could dig in with my poles and follow my intrepid, tiny friend for 100 steps. And if I could do 100, I could do another 100.

When I counted steps in Maine Med, I thought of our most challenging days on the mountaintops, which later became our defining times. That always led me back to that first peak—Mount Garfield.

For years, after politely promising the Woman in Black she could come back for me when I was ready, I dreamed of what it would be like to climb Mount Garfield once again.

After our second trip across the country, when Samwise Emily and I began hiking smaller mountains in the American West, and culminated our travels by illegally climbing Black Elk Peak 7,244 feet, one night when our only company was the threat of mountain lions and the half a dozen surprised white-bearded mountain goats we did see, I believed I was ready to climb Mount Garfield upon our return home.

Mind you, although our 48 are smaller than many peaks out West, they are more difficult. Our New Hampshire trails are steeper, with few having the evenly graded switchbacks they have in the West. They are also crisscrossed with tree roots and jagged with ankle-twisting boulders and rocks.

When Atticus and I hiked, I shared the occasional video on our Facebook page, and readers would exclaim, “Wait! Where is the trail?!”

“That IS the trail,” I’d type.

The rare selfie: Atticus and me on our first winter hike, Mount Tecumseh, taken with a disposable camera.

To prepare for Garfield after our return that summer, we first hiked Pine Mountain, Indian Head, Hedgehog, Stanton and Pickering, all peaks below 4,000 feet.

On a summer day before dawn, Samwise, Emily, and I drove to the Garfield trailhead on the other side of the mountains and set out to fulfill my dream of “returning home” to where it all began with Atticus on September 11, 2004.

It was not easy, but it was not very hard either.

When we reached the summit and looked at that sweeping view of the Pemigewasset Wilderness and the surrounding four thousand footers, I laughed, and then I cried. It was only after we were back home that day, and I was giddy with accomplishment, that I realized that while Atticus and I had climbed Garfield twenty times, my twenty-first time was my fastest.

Go figure.

Samwise, Emily, and I climbed Mount Moosilauke, Mount Waumbek, and North and South Hancock in the next five days—all 4,000-footers.

Both photos are from atop Mount Moosilauke.

The last two were done early on a Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We saw no one going up, but on our way down, we encountered at least a hundred hikers, many of them looking like they’d stepped out of a high-end gear catalog, many not being friendly, marching like ants behind each other, taking offense to the guy who had not shaved, wearing old shorts, muddy trail runners, a bucket hat, and an unbuttoned short-sleeved summer shirt—not to mention two unleashed but unobtrusive and polite scruffy dogs.

I realized that morning that the mountains had changed, and we no longer fit in on the very trails that Atticus and I hiked so often we considered them old friends.

So, what possessed us to hike another 4,000-footer last week? Blame it on our most recent Western swing and the sub-peak a mile below the summit of Mount Waumbek.

You may remember when, in San Francisco, we went in search of the lonely grave of one of my heroes, Thomas Starr King. King wrote a book about the White Mountains as a young Boston minister. When he moved to San Francisco, he became one of the most influential men in the country, fighting slavery, arguing for the Union in the Civil War, and using his pen, pulpit in San Francisco’s First Unitarian Church, and wonderment to help save Yosemite and keep it natural before it became a National Park.

A mile before reaching the summit of Mount Waumbek (elevation 4,006 feet), one of the shortest 4,000-footers, you come to Mount Starr King (elevation 3,907 feet).

And that’s what brought us there.

The summit of Mount Waumbek. No views here.

Everyone climbs Starr King to reach Waumbek. But we climbed Waumbek because of Starr King. (We would have been fine stopping at the top of Starr King, but I have always been enchanted by the dark, tangled, seemingly haunting mile of woodland between the summits and wished to see it again. We also had company; I wanted her to experience that bewitched mile.

(Starr King and Waumbek was the second winter hike Atticus and I finished. It was almost our last. It was twenty-below zero that day, and it was intimidating. But I later realized that if we could hike through those conditions, we could do anything.)

It was so pleasant last week and so very different from that first winter ascent.

My friend K. was on a break from filming in Europe, and for the second time this summer, she stopped by to see us on her way to take care of some Hollywood business. She joined us on the hike and fell in love with Thomas Starr King as I regaled her with his impressive life and told her of our efforts to hunt down the little giant’s San Francisco grave on an unforgettable night. Now that she has left, she continues to call, email, and text with more stories of Thomas Starr King’s life.

That hunt to find Thomas Starr King’s grave will finish our From Vermont East to California series, and it will come next.

Donate a Subscription