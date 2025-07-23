We have made seven cross-country road trips since 2017, yet we never cease to experience new places or learn more about our nation’s history. This series of Mississippi letters from our December 2024 trip is unlike anything I’ve shared with you in the 960 letters and postcards on our Substack account. This one was a challenge, but I’m grateful that the three of us experienced those days in Mississippi, which were so unique compared to anything else I’ve shared with Samwise and Emily. As you read on, you’ll see how Sam and Emi were there in ways I’d never seen from them.

When we travel, I yearn to grow. Mississippi offered that to us.

This is the first time in their lives when Samwise and Emily did not follow my request to stay in the car. They rushed to join me at the murder spot.

On December 21, Samwise, Emily, and I woke up in our Meridian, Mississippi, hotel. We were headed 38 miles north to Philadelphia before moving on to Oxford. The purpose of our first stop was to honor the three Civil Rights activists murdered by the Ku Klux Klan on June 21, 1964.

In the 48 hours preceding our Mississippi loop, I researched the final days of James Chaney (21), Andrew Goodman (20), and Michael Schwerner (24).

The night before, I watched the 1988 movie Mississippi Burning—a partially fictionalized account of that horrific summer. There is just enough truth in the film to drive that nightmare into your bones.

What I did not realize was that the night before James, Andrew, and Michael were murdered, they’d also spent the night in Meridian. That morning, we traced the last hours of their young lives.

Our first stop was actually the trio’s last.

To better read the historical markers, click on photos to expand them.

MS 19 is a quiet state highway lined by trees. We found little traffic along the way. When we reached the intersection of County Road 515, we stopped at the historical marker. It was placed there in 2008, was vandalized several times, and eventually replaced in 2013.

I was still on my knees when the pickup truck approached the third time. I fingered the canister of bear spray in my pocket. (When I brought Samwise and Emily back to the HMS Beagle, I retrieved it from a well in the driver’s side door.) The pick-up truck stopped in the middle of the road. We were alone on the road. It was quiet and still. The man glared at me. I stood with my hand in my pocket. He raised his hand and flipped me off. I refused to break eye contact, but made my way back to the HMS Beagle. The pickup truck followed us. At first I went slow, then faster, before slowing again. He stayed with us just a few feet off our bumper.

Although we were alone when I pulled the HMS Beagle to the side of the road, I asked Samwise and Emily to stay put. However, for the first time in all the years we’ve known each other, they both pushed past me. Instead of heading for the nearby row of trees, though, both made a beeline to the historical marker.

They sniffed the area, and Samwise sat looking up at the sign.

How curious a soul he is.

Emily did not sit, but she sniffed and stood, and looked from the marker to me, and back again.

They sensed something different about me, and remained close.

I had read H.D. Barnette’s confession so often over the past two days, I could not help but think about what happened late that night on this haunting stretch of quiet road.

As to the shooting itself, H.D. Barnette’s redacted confession recounted that: [Roberts] pulled Schwerner from the car, spun him around, and asked, “Are you that nigger lover?” Schwerner replied, “Sir, I know just how you feel.” With his left hand on Schwerner’s shoulder, [Roberts] raised a pistol in his right hand and shot Michael Schwerner. He then turned toward the patrol car and pulled out Andrew Goodman, and shot Andrew Goodman. Jordan said, “Save one for me.” Jordan got Chaney out of the car. As Chaney backed up toward the ditch on the side of the road, Jordan was standing in the middle of the road facing Chaney. Jordan shot James Chaney, and then said, “You didn’t leave anything but a nigger, but at least I killed me a nigger.”

I repeated Barnette’s confession again and again. My stomach turned, but I felt the need to be there, to stay there, and allow myself to be disgusted. America is more than just the highlights whitewashed clean. It is the warts and the hatred and patriotism and greed, courage and adventure and ingenuity and yes, racism, too. As a nation, we have much to be proud of, but there’s reason for shame, too.