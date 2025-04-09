Samwise above the Yellowstone River.

Once we had to shuffle things up after the Morro Bay stalker, I decided to turn the undesired changes to our itinerary into possibilities. We are currently in Bend, Oregon, for another night. However, as part of the altered plans, you’ll soon see us back in Nevada and Utah.

Our visits to these two states have always occurred in the first half of our trip, with extended visits to Moab, Kanab, and Red Rock Canyon. Now, you’ll see us dip back into them again. We love these states, but during our long coddiwomple trips, we know them in winter. Now, we’ll make quick spring visits for a change.

The road ahead includes some quick hits: one night, one night, one night, two nights, three nights, and another single night. After this, we’ll be on our way back home. There will be one or two single-night stays on the way to visit Indiana and Ohio to check in on friends.