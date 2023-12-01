First off, I am thrilled that most of you have your photos now, while the remaining few should be delivered by early next week!

This morning, it did my heart good to receive this message from Founding Member Renée: “My framed photo just arrived. It is absolutely beautiful. I actually have tears in my eyes. What a way to start the Christmas season. I will cherish it always ❤️ Thank you.”

Love seeing this kind of response.

Also, Hanukkah and Christmas cards are being written and sent, and the first few have already trickled to their new homes.

This note came today, “Your card just arrived, and it made my day! It appeared in my mailbox alone, a solo traveler, unaccompanied by the usual bills, bank statements, and flyers begging me to switch back to Verizon. . . . I sliced the envelope open, imagining myself as a Victorian-era pen pal seated at a wooden desk with a silver letter-opener. It’s been years since someone has actually written me a Christmas card. If I could count on anyone to sen…