Three sunsets in Carmel and the best company each morning washed away the taste of an unfulfilling visit to Morro Bay.

We solitaries are a curious order. We thrive when we are alone most of the time. Otherwise, we are lost and aimless, hollowed out and unmoored.

For the first time in all our visits to Morro Bay, I left depressed. All those blissful lone sunset walks were whittled down to a mere two out of a possible fifteen. Strangely, it was the first and last.