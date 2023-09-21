Morning Glory Arch, Moab, Utah

Good morning from a crisp and delightfully cool Jackson.

As my friends well know, I’m a card, stationary, and postage stamp whore.

I find it impossible not to purchase cards and stamps that catch my fancy, especially if I think someone will appreciate them. I’m not a collector—for each is mailed out eventually. (Confession: I have some cards that have been waiting for just the right recipient for more than five years now!)

I mail Christmas or Hanukkah greetings during the December holidays to all our Founding Level readers. And this December, I’ll send a dozen other handwritten cards randomly selected from our more than 10,000 readers. I’ve also decided to send five Halloween cards to readers. (I can’t help myself. I’m one of those who adores Halloween!)