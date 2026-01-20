Yesterday afternoon in the Witch Woods. This was one of Mary Oliver’s favorite walks. It’s become one of ours, too.

One of the delights about this move is finding signs of synchronicity along the way. These little messages come here and there, confirming that we are right where we are supposed to be.

Reflective moments along Cape Cod Bay.

Whether it is the past discovery of how Atticus & I connected with Mary Oliver without knowing it, or hoping to find the grave of Katy Smith Dos Passos on the Outer Cape, only to learn that it’s a quarter of a mile from this little cottage. (We did not know this until we spent our first night here.)

In the last few years, I’ve been drawn to Edward Hopper’s country work, especially his ocean scenes (the city paintings are far too gloomy, isolating, and lonely for me). We even went so far as to visit him and his wife, Jo's, grave last year at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nyack, New York. You have read about our pilgrimages to authors’ graves, homes, and haunting grounds, but somehow Hopper caught my attention. It was his use of resplendent Cape Cod light.