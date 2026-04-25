Emily, Samwise & Gail, fine company for a beach saunter.

Good morning from the Cape Cod National Seashore, which was born the same year I was. I hadn’t thought of that before, but when I began reading more about this singular place, it hit me.

Yes, the Cape is overrun by post-COVID high costs, and the simplest and most charming lifestyles are forced out, but Mother Nature abides. Thanks to John F. Kennedy, so much of the land of the Outer Cape will only be changed by the weather and, unfortunately, what we do to poison land, sea, and sky. Otherwise, it’s protected from a society that still struggles to live with the natural world.

John Muir and George Bird Grinnell’s writing helped create some of our Western National Parks. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas was 57 when her book, The Everglades: River of Grass, had us look at that corner of the world differently, taking it from a “worthless swamp” into a vital “river of grass” ecosystem, catalyzing its protection and the establishment of Everglades National Park.

Here on old Cape Cod, where the Mayflower first landed, only 12 miles from where I’m writing to you, before ending up in Plymouth, President Kennedy was inspired by books important to his mother, Rose Kennedy: Thoreau’s Cape Cod, Beston’s The Outermost House, and Rachel Carson’s first three books.

I think about that from time to time. The land is timeless, and out here, the winds and sea shaped it, and continue to, but it was only protected from humans 65 years ago. How lucky we are to have massive dunes and dune grass, and places we can forever access as citizens.

Photo by Gail Rice.

I’ll think about how fortunate we are as we head out West to other protected lands in 50 days. Not only are we blessed to immerse ourselves in breathtaking, inspiring landscapes, but due to our change in life, we’ll return to one once autumn arrives.

Earlier this week, we walked with our friend Gail at Coast Guard Beach. If you can squint and wiggle your imagination into that squint, you can see where Henry Beston spent most of two years in his Outermost shack, a 100 years ago. (It was destroyed in the Blizzard of’ 78.) Beston was inspired by Thoreau, his nature writing, and his three walks on the Great Beach. In turn, Beston, writing for The Atlantic and then in his book, inspired a young environmentalist and writer named Rachel Carson.

The vision, wisdom, and poetic words of these three scribes changed this place forever. It protected it forever. These writers are the reasons why JFK created the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The beach we walked with Gail was also very near the spot where Thoreau began his coastal walks.

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