Cape Cod Christmas Post Cards

Season’s greetings from the Mid Cape.

Written posts will arrive in your email on Christmas Eve day (all subscribers) and Christmas morning (full subscribers). I figured this may be a good way to connect with those of you who are feeling alone. But first I wanted to send you some of the sights from the past few days.

Winter life here agrees with us. Our days are wrapped in simplicity and the gentleness of slower times. We walk, I read and write and cook while Samwise and Emily nap, and we walk again, averaging ten miles a day.

Tomorrow we’ll head to the Outer Cape, prepared for big winds and new adventures. Currently, though, we’re relaxing by the fire after what has become our regular six-morning miles in the forest. We stopped on the way to watch the sea give birth to the sun.

Late yesterday, we watched the sea tuck the sun in.

This is the quaint post office I’ve been using to mail Christmas cards.

The snow’s mostly melted, but what a gift it was! The holly was particularly enchanting.

We’ve left the coziness of our hobbit hole on some nights to seek out Christmas lights on rustic Route 6-A in Sandwich and Barnstable.

For our friend, the Reverend Ann Tillman.

Talk to you tomorrow. Please stay safe, sane, and healthy.

Onward, by all means.

Give a gift subscription