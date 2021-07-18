California Chronicles: Chapter Five

The Divine Ms. Em with Morro Rock behind her.

On each of our big trips, I find myself captured by an unplanned time and place. In the months and, in some cases, years that follow, I’m pulled back in a daydream.

The first time was when it was just Samwise and me, and we’d snuck off across a meadow and sat beneath a sprawling tree on a hillside in Wind Cave National Park. Four hills away, just dots in the distance, a herd of bison grazed. The July breeze was soothing, the birdsong sweet, and soon we both fell asleep. While we napped in the shade, the bison crossed over those hills. I opened my eyes to find them inspecting us in a semicircle within twenty yards of us!

They eased closer, sniffed at us, and some stuck their tongues out to taste our scents in the Black Hills’ air. After their inspection, they receded like the tide and we were left looking at each others in bedazzled bliss.

The following trip, we pulled over next to a gated road on the Beartooth Highway between Yellowstone National Park and Billings, Montana. I was still finding my health, and going uphill was not easy. I had yet to climb one of our familiar White Mountain peaks. Even the smaller ones were beyond my reach.

The road snaked around a bend; the mystery of where it led beckoned to me. On this road trip, Emily was with us.

I grabbed my backpack and bear spray, and we began our walk in grizzly country.

The road led to a mountaintop observation tower not yet open for the season. I knew we would not reach the top, but after spending several hours watching wildlife in Yellowstone, we needed to stretch our legs.

We curled up the mountainside, making our way slowly. I counted breaths and was careful to avoid the dizziness that shackled me for three years whenever I began to climb, and we took our time. We hiked on a combination of hard-pack, mud, and spots of crusty snow. Soon we were above the trees. My breathing came with effort, but the scenery seduced me, so we walked further than I had planned. Upward, onward, we went. When we were within a half-mile of the tower, I decided we may just make it.

At the top, I slowly turned and looked in every direction. Never before had I seen so sweeping a view. Peaks were stabbing into the blue skies, reaching for the white clouds drifting like daydreams just beyond their reach. All around us, there were fresh tracks and scat: fox, mountain lion, mountain goat. Samwise sat in damp dirt on a spot and I noted by the fresh tracks that a grizzly had not just stood but had also sat not long before us. Samwise pondered peacefully, studiously as he always does on high points. I closed my eyes and imagined the giant bear sitting there, gazing, pondering, whatever it is that Samwise (and Atticus before him) did.

Tingles ran along my spine, reached into fingertips and toes, and my heart buzzed. Not only had we made it to the top of the steepest and longest climb I’d done since before I had gotten sick, it was clear that this outpost we’d stumbled upon, once a fire tower, was also a lookout for the wild souls when it was closed to humankind.

I smiled, I giggled and laughed, I shed tears. I was humbled and grateful for everything about this moment.

The three of us made it to the top of the tower and sat in the afternoon sun. It had been a stormy beginning to our day, and we’d passed through driving rains to get to this point. But the clouds dark clouds had been swept away, leaving us to bask and luxuriate in the early afternoon glow.

The combination of awe, accomplishment, and just enough fear to keep the bear spray canister close had a different kind of dizzying effect. I felt more alive in there than I expected to ever feel again. Just a 18 months earlier, a doctor told me I probably only had between five and ten years left. If that was true, I was drinking every last drop of this experience in.

Leaving the tower, we began our descent on the rutted road. To our right, another peak (part of the same mountain) climbed like a wide ramp. Green grass had drunk heavily of rains and was now drying in the sunshine.

Samwise noted them first.

At the top of this sister peak, walking along the blooming sward, were three white mountain goats. They noted us, but we were far enough away that they were not frightened. At the same time, the three of us looked over at them; they stopped and were watching over at us.

Both parties lingered like this for twenty minutes. They meandered on first, and we continued back toward Clarence. But talk about communion! My gosh, we had been to the mountaintop, and I’d been delivered.

Neither of these experiences was planned. I had never even heard of Wind Cave National Park when we stumbled upon it. And I had only learned the Beartooth Highway had opened for the season when we were in Yellowstone with the bison hours before.

The view from Morro Bay’s Bayfront Inn.

Breathtaking gests are not commonplace by any means, by definition. Yet highlights like these and others that linger are often born out of spontaneity during our travels.

We brought home sparkling memories from this winter’s coddiwomple. But one reaches out to me nearly every day. It’s a tad different than the previous two.

After spending two and a half months in the parched red and gold deserts of the Southwest, on a whim, we cut our stay in Tucson short by a week and drove to San Diego. We were thirsty for the ocean.

At another time in my life, I would have been happy living in that growing city just north of the Mexico border. But that was before my days of roaming with non-human souls became my fulfillment. Like Tucson, we’d cut our city stay in San Diego short and drove north along the Pacific Coast Highway. There was an overnight in the Santa Monica Mountains and no plan for where we were headed the following night.

I chose Morro Bay because that massive rock stirred me during the other trips when we drove by. I found a lone room available in all the area’s hotels.

The Bayfront Inn is an older, campy ocean-side place in Morro Bay. The woman who checked us in was pandemic-harried and just as quirky as the place. But she was warm to us, and when she saw from my hasty reservation that I was traveling with Samwise and Emily, she left a basket of treats, blankets, and toys in the room. We’ve never experienced that kind of welcome before.

The room was the tiniest I’ve ever stayed in. There was barely room to get up and move around the bed. But it was clean, if modest. That evening, a few miles up the road, we discovered miles of beach where the three of us could roam untethered to take in the sunset.

We returned to our tiny cell smelling of salt and sea and sun, and we were tired. That’s when I discovered how thin the walls and ceiling of the Bayfront Inn are. We were surrounded by the competing conversations, dinner plans, soda and beer cans popping open, and televisions being turned up to drown out their neighbors. I could smell microwave popcorn and fried seafood.

This was strangely comforting. For it was the last day of March, and we’d been on the road since early December. I enjoyed the noises of these other humans, for we had been extremely cautious in avoiding people because of Covid-19.

The cacophony of chatter, laughter, the barks of dogs, the crying of a tired child soothed me. It brought back memories of childhood.

I was the youngest of nine siblings in a four-bedroom house. Noise was a constant. At night, being the first to go to bed, as I drowsed, the family sounds from the television set, the kitchen, of my father with his loud voice, and my brothers and sisters tucked me in each night.

In the smallest hotel room with the thinnest walls I’ve ever known, the three of us had our best night’s sleep.

Because of those thin walls, I woke up to the sound of the sea, of screeching seagulls and barking seals as if they were right next door. It was magical!

We were off to hike, but I wanted to linger and let the charming noises of an awakening Morro Bay fill me with this distinctive joy.

I glowed throughout the climb to a peak overlooking the village, and my breaths came easy to me. We all felt so energized, we walked a few more miles on the beach before driving to our next stop. Oh, had there been vacancies for another night or two!

Not a day goes by when I don’t hear the song of seal and gull, spent couples and families, and fishing boats.

We had spent six weeks on Cape Cod and a handful of days in Southern California, but we’d not experienced this kind of waking intimacy.

Is it any that Morro Bay calls us to return?

I'm sorry to delay the California Chronicles from our winter trip but I paused them to make sure Sarah Montgomery's delightful Coddiwomple bags were available. Shipping had been delayed as the package went on its own coddiwomple.

I am giving away three bags today. To win, please do two things. Leave a comment of a time or place that caught you by surprise the way the three I described in this post snuck up on me. After commenting, share the post. This is only going out to paying subscribers but I will unlock it so you can send it to others via email or social media.

The winners will be chosen not merely by what you write. I know there will be numerous posts that catch my attention. I will use a number system to pick the winners.

You can visit Sarah’s Etsy page by clicking here. She is selling the bags (although I’m certain she’ll have to re-order quickly). I am not taking a cut of the profits. I merely asked Sarah to provide me with a few to give away.

Thank you for being here, y’all.

