Bonus Video: 3 Minutes at Dawn with the Bison at Land Between the Lakes

This footage is in addition to this morning’s postcard shots and shorter video. Using Aaron Copland’s music feels fitting; it is a perfect marriage with the shots, the light, and the soul of our hour there.

See if you agree.

Make sure you catch the curious interaction between the young bison and Samwise. I only wish I had a better angle at it. It’s the stuff of joy and wonder, which also seems to be the theme to our journey, at only 4 days and 1,900 miles in.

Something about this year’s coddiwomple feels more powerful, more gleeful, and strangely, more impactful. Each day we rise with excitement, and our miles feel as if they were love letters to the states we weave through.

We picked up Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, this afternoon. We’re now in Joplin and in the morning, we’ll be on our way to what has been called the Gateway to the American West—all while following Route 66.

I have yet to write about our second day. Maybe that’s because I’m still attempting to get my head and heart…