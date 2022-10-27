How wonderfully curious and strange it is that we have arrived at the most comforting and cozy time of the year here in the White Mountains, yet are preparing to journey forth on our latest winter adventure. We will be on the road in ten weeks, starting with five days haunting Mary Oliver’s beloved Blackwater Pond and the dunes where Henry Beston’s Outermost House once sat. Seals and seagulls and the Beech Forest await us. How can that not excite me?

But for now, we are in love with where we live and walk and breathe. It will be more difficult to leave home this year—we’re staying through the holidays. But there is magic in the Outer Cape when winter arrives, and what a way to kick off our travels.