We’re finally settling in. To prove it, we eventually swung by the post office to see Keith and Mike. It only took us three weeks to get our mail. That’s a record. It was a deliberate choice to help keep the fevered outside world at bay. Crazy times call for more creative ways of self-care.

Besides the good folks at Grants Shop & Save and the fine fellows at our transfer station, we’ve been as stealthy as ghosts. When we did take a ride to North Conway last week, I was so lost in my solitary reverie in the produce section that I actually leaped when two different people greeted me..

There’s a comfort in spending so much time in the kitchen, at my desk, and on well-loved trails. Unlike the five months of traveling, very little time is spent in the HMS Beagle. Hiking trails and riverside paths have replaced roads and highways.

Kentucky’s sage, Wendell Berry, touches on this trade-off aptly in The Art of the Commonplace: The Agrarian Essays.

“The difference between a path and a road is not …