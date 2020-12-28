Being Stalked

In woods twisted and tangled by the elements and the environment, this shapely American Holly always stands out during our walks.

Our morning walks on the trails are akin to prayers. It’s church-quiet in the forest, and while we see a person or two toward the end of our walks, the first five miles are but breaths, footsteps, paws-padding, and birdsong. Some mornings we are accompanied by the wind, but mostly it is just the three of us weaving through the tight trails that rise and fall with the hills.

Lately, we’ve been returning to the forest at dusk, when others are heading home to prepare dinner. The first mile, we make our way through the gloaming, but when night fully falls, I turn on my headlamp. Although we move along many of the same trails, they are unrecognizable in the darkness.

The moon rides above the mists while sitting atop the crooked witch-fingered bare trees of the wind-shaped woodlands. Its glow is haunting and achingly nurturing. I am elevated beyond what bounds me.

Last night we began to cut across an open area under the powerlines and came to four sets of glowing eyes reflecting in the beam of my headlamp from the rise of one of the intersecting trails in the open fields.

That’s one of the advantages of walking at night. During the morning, the forest watches as we pass, and we are mostly unaware of who is out there. But at night, eyes glimmer and dance, and the chorus of owls seem to follow us. The other night, the sweet soulful howls of coyotes chilled and welcomed us. It was most likely these same four whose eyes were watching us move through their night.

Samwise and Emily did not notice that we were observed. Instead of walking in our planned direction, I asked them to take a different path, leaving the coyotes to roam without worrying about three New Hampshire trespassers.

But then the most exciting thing occurred.

When I looked back, and they were following us. No yips or cries. No song or signaling. Silently they stalked us, fifty yards behind.

I was not worried about an attack, but when they occur, it is nearly always from behind.

More out of curiosity than concern, I kept looking back. Sometimes the eyes were there, while at others, they were not. The coyotes were keeping their distance. Meanwhile, I kept Emily and Samwise close. They were still unaware of our entourage but curious by the loud hooting of the owls. It is one thing listening to owls from inside your home or yard, but to be in the trees with them in their territory is a soul-stabbing pleasure.

The coyotes were wise in how they disappeared and would later reappear. They knew the land as well as we know the roads where we live.

Henry Beston summed up our stalkers with grace and understanding in The Outermost House: A Year of Life on the Great Beach of Cape Cod.

“We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals. Remote from universal nature and living by complicated artifice, man in civilization surveys the creature through the glass of his knowledge and sees thereby a feather magnified and the whole image in distortion. We patronize them for their incompleteness, for their tragic fate for having taken form so far below ourselves. And therein do we err. For the animal shall not be measured by man. In a world older and more complete than ours, they move finished and complete, gifted with the extension of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendour and travail of the earth.”

For an hour, these mystical souls followed us in a realm they understand better than we do. It was only after we reached our car that I knew the intrigue was over.

We came to Cape Cod for the ocean and the forest, for solitude in winter, and safety from the storm humans have created. But thus far, my pilgrim soul is connected to the coyotes we’ve seen and heard. At times, I feel more of affinity with them than I do to what passes for society. It’s always a pleasure to be allowed to share their world in hours when people are not usually afoot with wild things. In these moments, I reconnect with my primitive self and sing the songs of creation that bind all creatures as one.

I apologize for not always responding to comments. I tend to check in on them for the first couple of hours after a post goes public, but not always after that. I try to limit my online time. But gosh, I so appreciate those that I see. It’s a more thoughtful arena than Facebook.

Christmas Eve with Mike

To answer some of your questions from my Christmas Eve story: I do not know what happened to Mike. My ties with Newburyport have dwindled through the years. Great thanks to Paula Borowski for sending a picture of this year’s Market Square Tree. You can see why Mike enjoyed sleeping on of the surrounding benches.

This year’s Marker Square Christmas tree in Newburyport. Photo by Paula Borowski.

Thank you, as always, for being here.

