Today was a sad day for us, and one that I knew had been coming for two years.

When a friend asked why I often write about my love of solitude out here, I told her it was for the small percentage of readers who had trouble with boundaries.

Let me start by saying that I don’t think I am anyone special, and I am no better than anyone reading this. However, I protect my privacy at all costs.

When Following Atticus and Will’s Red Coat were published, we had some hardcore stalkers. I had to call the police on a few, and their skulking around forced us to change where and when we walked.

The two most notable stalkers gave me the creeps.

When a woman flew to New Hampshire and drove to Jackson to find us, our chief of police at the time, Carl, had a talk with her.

“I’m not stalking Tom Ryan; he’s stalking me!” she screamed.

I’m told Carl was cool when he asked, “Where do you live?”

“California.”

“And where are you now?”

“Jackson.”

“And where do Tom and Atticus live?”

“Here,” she said.

“Has he ever reached out to you online, emailed you, written to you, or called? Has Tom ever gone to California to seek you out?”

And that was that. Carl suggested she leave Jackson quickly.

Within an hour, the woman posted the nastiest, most accusatory things on the Following Atticus Facebook page and was then permanently banned.

Four months later, Will’s Red Coat was published. And there, at a book event in Southern New Hampshire, sat that same woman from California.

The other more extreme case was the woman from New York who showed up at so many of our book events that I began asking bookstore staff to escort us to our car.

After the last book event, when I made it clear to her that she needed to stay away, she moved to Jackson.

Thankfully, shame, peer pressure, and some words from our next police chief took care of the situation. She moved to a distant part of the Mount Washington Valley; we’ve not seen her since.

Last year, when Samwise became sick during our travels, I requested people cease with their armchair diagnosis in the comments. (We were already in contact with our old vet, Rachael Kleidon.)

However, one woman could not help herself and repeatedly chimed in with her opinion until I blocked her from commenting.

But after reading we were altering the end of our trip to visit with Rachael Kleidon for a checkup, the reader went a bit haywire.

Rachael had just begun a new part-time vet job in Lexington, Virginia.

One day, her boss called her in and said, “You are friends with Tom Ryan, and one of his ‘fans’ called to tell you what to check for with Samwise.”

But what was even more fascinating, and worrying, was when the lead vet answered the phone, she was met with a breathless woman asking, “Does Rachel Kleidon work there?”

“Yes…”

“Thank God! I forgot which Lexington she worked at, and I’ve called every vet in Lexington, Kentucky, and Lexington, Virginia!”

The caller’s diagnosis was incorrect, of course. But worse, she had crossed so many boundaries that I had no choice but to ban her as a reader. And that was the last time I banned a reader—until today.

Worse, can you imagine being Rachael’s new boss, or even Rachael herself, as she began a new job with a crazed person calling?

Last winter and spring were wild ones for stalkers. Here in California, I even called the police on one unhinged fan. The week after that, a longtime West Coast reader who has taken to soft stalking us by mimicking our trip arrived here in Morro Bay.

It’s a small town, and we enjoy a few shops. We mostly love visiting a pet supply store, which I have written about here.

The staff clued me in on that same West Coast reader stopping in and asking, “Has a guy from New Hampshire been coming in here?”

And just like that, the joyful little spot was tainted.

This year, that same West Coast reader who had been mimicking our trips while we were on them announced in a comment to one of my Substack posts that since Samwise, Emily, and I enjoy staying in Tucson, she was adding it to her itinerary.

Wonder why we stayed in Tucson a month earlier this time around? It was to avoid her.

More than all of this being various shades of creepy, I find it bewildering.

Like any of our past stalkers, this woman reads everything I write and has a fantastic recall of things I have written yet forgotten. She follows us closely. However, she seems to think little of ignoring my wishes and boundaries.

I repeat: I don’t think I am anyone special, and I’m no better than anyone reading this. However, it’s as simple as “No means no.”

When someone tells you they are uncomfortable with something, listen to them.

I love writing, but I also thrive on solitude and being solitary, so I express this often, hoping it sinks in with the fevered few who need to hear it most.

I am often overjoyed when we encounter a reader organically. It can lead to inspiring and convivial interactions. However, I hate being hunted.

This has been the case since I published the Undertoad when many of the Newburyport police I wrote about followed me nonstop in an attempt to intimidate me.

This morning, it was stunning here. Blue skies, gentle ocean breeze, and warming sunshine. The highs will reach 65.

Under the direct sun, Samwise slowed on the last half mile of our beach walk. He lagged behind us as we headed up the dune toward the HMS Beagle. I looked back at him, and then I heard, “Hello, Samwise and Emily!”

I glanced up but did not recognize the woman—until I did (from her profile photo)!

*Fuck.*

“We’ve been hoping to avoid you,” I said.

“Why would you want to avoid me?”

“Because we like our privacy, and I’ve always made it clear that I don’t like being stalked.”

“Well, I’m going to be here for the month.”

Morro Bay is always one of our favorite stops. It’s a charming little town, and it often feels like we could live here. It reminds me of old New England.

Our visits here are restorative and sublime.

And yet, now I am considering leaving only three nights into our two-week visit.

Sometimes people suck.

The blocked reader has been a fan for years. She’s spent money buying calendars, been a Founding Member, never missed a post, and bought countless gift subscriptions. And now she is banned for life. Because she could not respect our boundaries, she won’t be able to read the site that brought her years of joy, entertainment, and fulfillment. This saddens me.

