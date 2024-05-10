A Samwise chest rub first thing this morning.

Good morning.

He’s pretty much all the way back to full health, but a side effect from Samwise’s health scare has lingered. After all these years of knowing each other so well, of dancing through life together, we’ve grown closer still.

Sam has always been independent, and it’s been Emily who has always desired to be close nearly all the time. But over the last two months, my stoic friend yearned for something more—a deeper connection. He sought comfort, perhaps an understanding of his struggles. I cannot say for sure.

Now that we’ve diagnosed and treated the problems, he is compelled to be held, pet, and played with more than he has since he was a puppy.

On our walks, he often peels back from his lead position, pulls off to the side, looks up at me when I am abreast of him, and gives me a toothy grin.

I cannot speak for Samwise, but when I felt I might be losing him, there was an overwhelming desire to hold him closer and never let him go. It seems as though the two of us have met halfway on that bridge.

“Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind.

"Pooh!" he whispered.

"Yes, Piglet?"

"Nothing," said Piglet, taking Pooh's paw. "I just wanted to be sure of you.”

―A.A. Milne, The House at Pooh Corner

