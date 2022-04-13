Have you ever slept in the Land of Fairie? That’s what it feels like whenever we stay along the Avenue of the Giants.

It is 32 miles of myth somehow enduring in the modern world.

When we drove north along the Pacific Coast Highway from the Bay Area, we were dazzled the bright sunshine playing in the blue-green waters, the whitest seafoam dashing upon the coastline, spritely poppies and other wildflowers adding pops of color, and dizzying black cliffs.

We checked into the Redcrest Resort mid-afternoon and were so tired from our travels and recent hill work we fell into a deep sleep in one of the rustic cabins.

(A note on the Redcrest Resort: The cabins are a bit of Americana, linked to our past— clean, comfortable, and cozy. It’s a place you could have stayed at in the 50s or 60s. Mind you, if you are looking for reliable WIFI and good water pressure in the shower, this is not the place for you. But good luck finding lodging worth staying at along the coastal redwoods.)

We slept like a tight knot of drunken friends. It was only when Samwise grumbled at the movement of something outside that we finally stirred. Stars sprinkled the firmament above our cabin, but otherwise, there was not much light. Instead of going back to bed, we slipped quietly into Clarence so as not to bother the only other people staying in the cabins that night and drove south along the Avenue of the Giants.

We took a right and crossed the Eel River, and finally, we came to the place of dreams, the Rockefeller Grove. During the most gleeful sunny days, this remains one of the darkest places in the world. It is shadow and gloom without the despair. After sundown, it is darker than night itself, and I think of Tolkien’s Mirkwood Forest, where the hobbit Bilbo Baggins and the Thorin Oakenshield’s band of dwarfs stumbled blindly along, often bewildered by evil enchantment. But deep in the beating heart of the Coastal Redwoods, there is no evil. Ah, but there is enchantment!

The loop trail is less than a mile, but we walked it three times, and on the first lap, we stopped halfway and sat without my headlamp on. A magnificent unfounded fear creeps over me whenever I do this. For there is nothing to fear. Not really.

We sat among the legs of giants. Sam and Emi on either side of me while I rested on the forest floor and leaned back against one of the redwoods.

Emily and Samwise understood, as they always do when we stop like this. They sat stock still, moving their eyes but barely turning their heads. At first, the pitch was so thick, I could not see them, and they were no more than two feet away.

In the stillness, in the quiet, in this ancient and prehistoric land, we sat among the tallest trees on earth and waited. I stilled my breath and slowed my heartbeat as if the noise of either would give us away.

Five minutes turned to ten. Fifteen turned to thirty. We were as frozen as the columns of this natural cathedral.

Now typically, Samwise and Emily will often take a nap when we stop for very long, but neither bothered laying down. Occasionally, they’d turn to me, and I offered the slowest, gentlest strokes to their heads and ears.

Our eyes grew accustomed to the preternatural setting. Eventually, a doe and fawn appeared on the trail. They stopped only when they could finally smell us. They were only ten feet from us but did not bolt.

These are the moments when I’m proudest of my confederates. They are patient, kind, and respectful. They share my reverence for nature.

I could feel the marriage of excitement and calm within their bodies. Emily leaned against me. Samwise became more erect.

The deer wandered off, but we remained in the darkest of forests. Ten minutes passed before we heard less delicate footfalls approaching our spot. Twigs and fallen bark snapped underfoot. The undergrowth shifted. Loud snuffling approached.

Emily sat straight again.

I whispered, “Gentle,” in a tone as soft as feather down.

The bear, I’m certain, heard even this. His shadow leaned in, maybe five feet away. I listened to his nose at work. Life pulsed through the three of us. I placed my hands gently on the shoulders of Samwise and Emily and spoke softly.

“Good evening, bear.”

There was an abrupt grunt, a questioning pause. He was not sure what to make of this encounter, I imagined. We may have smelled dangerous, but we did not act it.

His snout worked up and down. He inhaled us as deeply as he could.

On all fours, he rocked side to side while assessing us.

I repeated my greeting. He took a step back.

Under my palms, I could feel the attentiveness of Emi and Sam. But they take their lead from me, and since I was calm and accepting, they were as well.

In what seemed like minutes but was most likely seconds, the bear ambled off, as bears tend to do when there is no urgency.

After a few seconds, I turned my headlamp on, and he stopped and looked back at us with a bit of a start. But when we did not move, he decided there was no reason to hurry.

We gave him fifteen minutes before we began walking again. We took two more laps on the trail, and I gazed up in awe at those magnificent living beings around us. They are some of the oldest living souls on earth, and we had them to ourselves.

Talk about the joy of being thieves in the night, of finding a way to sneak into Disney after hours, of sitting by the Mona Lisa for hours without another human around. These are the moments I live for—times when the soul sings.



National Parks, understandably, are not welcoming for dogs. I get the reasons why. Yosemite, Yellowstone, Death Valley—you name them—they contain wonders, but not so much for us. So we find our own way.

Instead of Redwoods National Park, we prefer Humboldt State Forest, where there are no crowds. At least not this time of year. We seek out little hideaways during off-hours or at night and choose to walk leashless through campgrounds not open for the season yet.



This is the third time we wandered through redwoods at night, but the first time wilds approached us. Just being among the trees would have been enough, but to be visited by local residents made it all the more fairylike.

We slept for a few hours back in our cabin but were up at dawn and drove back to the beginning of the Avenue of Giants. We eased our way along the route and stopped at a couple of trails.

And then…and then, we chose a different route.

I’ll tell you about that and where it took us next time.

A scene from the morning route along the Pacific Coast Highway before entering the coastal redwoods.

