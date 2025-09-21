All photos were captured this week. As we do every year, we’ll send out as many fall foliage shots as we can.

Here in New Hampshire, we know that true autumn begins as soon as the last straggling weekender departs on Labor Day. The thermometer understands this, too, as do the sweaters and fleece calling to us from our closets in the early morning and as soon as the sun dips behind the mountains. The crows cackle and chatter from the empty forests, informing us when fall has arrived. As if in concert, the sugar maples flame red when the crows tell them the coast is clear. (Unfortunately, since we are in an official extreme drought, these harbinger trees did not get to flash their usual vibrance in 2025. Quieter and more polite roadways hush along without throngs knowing they'll be less combative until the final weekend of September.

Every little and big thing told us that autumn commenced three weeks ago, and now the reluctant calendar finally agrees.

You could say that meteorological autumn knows when the end of summer has arrived, just as we get it that a marriage is over once love dies. Astronomical autumn watches the dates and says, "Not so fast! They are married until the divorce is official."

We've been enjoying autumn for a few weeks now, but we finally get to say it without someone remarking, "Actually, the fall doesn't begin until…"

We always relish this favorite season, the snap of fallen leaves underfoot, the potpourri scents of field and forest, the chilly air, the bears looking fatter after feasting on berries and now acorns, and the lack of bugs.

With this drought, I cannot say that the colors will be as spectacular as in other years, but it means little to the three of us. We'll celebrate the glory no matter what.

For as much as the past five or so summers have held my lungs hostage, the air from Labor Day until we depart the White Mountains for our road trips each December is not just a reprieve, it is a godsend.

Summer around here for us is a documentary, while autumn is a musical extravaganza, a Broadway show. We tap our toes and feel like dancing!

This will be our final fall. I know I'll miss autumn in New Hampshire wherever we end up.

A few friends have said, "Of course you'll be back in a future October!"

Alas, we may travel a lot, but we chase the less expensive out-of-season rates. Stowe would cost us three times as much as it did two weeks ago if we were to visit this upcoming week.

In truth, I've always wanted to spend weeks under the cottonwoods of southern Utah, just as they were when artist Maynard Dixon captured them in their late glory. (He's the Southwest's version of New England's Maxfield Parrish.) And I've often dreamed of what the Atlantic smells like in October under the early stretching shadows of the great dunes of Cape Cod National Seashore. What was it like for Henry Beston in the fall at his Outermost House? The question tantalizes me.

“My house completed, and tried and not found wanting by a first Cape Cod year, I went there to spend a fortnight in September. The fortnight ending, I lingered on, and as the year lengthened into autumn, the beauty and mystery of this earth and outer sea so possessed and held me that I could not go. The world to-day is sick to its thin blood for lack of elemental things, for fire before the hands, for water welling from the earth, for air, for the dear earth itself underfoot. In my world of beach and dunes these elemental presences lived and had their being, and under their arch there moved an incomparable pageant of nature and the year.”

― Henry Beston, The Outermost House: A Year of Life On The Great Beach of Cape Cod

We'll be trading nature for nature; mountain lions or seals and whales will take the place of bears. In either location, Samwise will sit and observe and slowly breathe in peace, while Emily frolics and chases after sticks or balls, or merely dazzles in dance for no special reason. She is a lot less carbonated than she used to be, but she will always be bubbly.

At the end of our last coddiwomple, I was tired and felt that we needed to make some changes. I wasn't sure what that would entail. I simply knew they needed a refresh. Five months felt like too long. And we've traveled the same western routes seven times. There is comfort in routine, but there's much to be said for variety and the zest of mystery.

Now our odysseys will change. We'll always travel, but where and when are currently part of many upcoming questions that need answers. Since we won't need to avoid the skiers and the lack of trails to walk for four months, I envision summer trips to avoid beach-going and National Park visiting tourists in prime season. I picture trips lasting two or three months, with other shorter escapes throughout the year.

Like our Kanab friends Gordon and Donna, I'm sure we'd thirst for the greenery of Oregon each summer. Maybe, if we end up on the Outer Cape, we'll trace Steinbeck and Charley's route from 1961, when they drove west through Montana in the autumn before dipping down through the Redwoods, and to see our friends Robert and Melanie in Carmel, before taking a southern route home to the Northeast.

Change is good, especially when we get to initiate it and it is not forced upon us. Yes, we could stay here and spend four months of limited activity in the coolness of our air conditioner, but I am excited about new horizons and different seasons. My favorite writing is when I sit down with pen and paper like a boy in love.

Two opposing thoughts can be true at once. I can already feel the sadness of knowing we're now living our final fall in the White Mountains. I am a sentinel man with too many Irish genes not to feel everything about this last fall here. Still, I am also a dreamer and a dream chaser. We are soon to step into the lifestyles of most of the authors whose graves we spent two years hunting. We're about to become artists on the move, following our hearts and joy.

I am 64, and we are fortunate to be here now and in other places where we want to be in the future. Samwise and Emily are always at home wherever we are together. They'll be game for anything, and all three of us will enjoy being among friends, celebrating new chapters.

Meanwhile, still unaware of where our next home will be, our next Coddiwomple begins in Provincetown on Christmas week. After that? We'll wing it.

Onward, by all means!

Postscript

Autumn is here, and that means a new season of recipes. While I listen to our friend Bob Socci call the Patriots’ game on the radio (I canceled our Hulu/Disney live TV subscription this week), I’m experimenting with a new shepherd’s pie recipe. I’ll let you know how it goes. A note about Bob Socci, the Pats’ radio voice: I always turned down the volume on my laptop while watching a game, and listened to his play-by-play.

Here’s Samwise on our first road trip, six months before Emily arrived. He’s in Grand Teton National Park in 2017.

Maynard Dixon’s “Autumn Cottonwoods”

