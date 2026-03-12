Their shared birthday always sneaks up on me. I suppose it’s because we’re always living in the moment. However, a memory flashed before my eyes today: Atticus was born on March 12, 2002, and Emily on March 12, 2017.

Atticus died on May 13, 2016. Samwise arrived from a Texarkana shelter on June 3 of the same year. Seventeen months, one book tour, and a 20,000-mile cross-country road trip later, Emily needed a home.

Atticus never knew these two, but he’s had a great influence on their lives.

Like Atticus, I’ve stressed individuality with Sam and Emi. My goal has always been to focus on the singular individual and not interfere with who they were meant to be.

The first glimpse of Emily came from someone who was helping transport several dogs from Texas to New Hampshire.

This technique of raising without much training was inspired by my short time with Max. Looking back on the 11 years he lived in a comfortable but restricted way before we met, I swore to offer any other animal in my life the choices and opportunities he may not have had.

The death of a friend wounds us, yet it can also inspire.

Max came to me when I was not looking for a dog. But God had other plans for me.

Max taught me about the responsibilities, joy, and bond that come from taking in an unwanted dog. He forced me to love someone besides myself.

Max led to Atticus. Years later, Will came to Atticus and me and did the same thing Max did, with several more challenges (and scars on my hands) for Samwise and Emily.



I’m grateful for how every dog I’ve lived with has prepared me for the next one. Over the years together, we teach and learn from each other, and grow together.

It always comes back to that Ram Dass quote: “We’re all just walking each other home.”

I love that unbeknownst to me, when Samwise and I decided to take a chance by inviting a highly carbonated Emily to live with us, she shared a birth date with Atticus. I only discovered this much later, and I’m pleased by the blessed synchronicity.

The first time we took Emily for a ride, it was to give her a break from the shelter. There was no plan to take her home.

After our outing, we knew Emily belonged with us. But Samwise and I had a Connecticut book event. Three days later, she was on her way to her new home. Within 5 minutes of leaving the shelter, the sweet 6-month-old fell asleep on my arm.

As most of you know, I toss an annual birthday fundraiser on March 12 on Substack for Atti and Emi. Annual subscriptions are offered at the one-time low (for each year) price of 25% off.

I nearly screwed up this year and forgot it.

I look at it as a way to make an annual subscription more affordable for readers, especially during tough times. It’s also a way to raise money for animal rescue, particularly Emily’s Houston, Texas—based rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive. I mean, if we are hurting financially, so are rescue organizations.

From Max to Atticus to Will to Samwise to Emily, and onto me, we’ve all been blessed with so much. Giving back is the least we can do.

Every cent from this birthday sale will go to rescue in appreciation for what Operation Pets Alive did for little Emily. It’s also a perfect time to buy someone a gift subscription at the same 25% discount.

Atticus at 5 weeks old . . .

Atticus was 6 years old when we were inducted into the MSPCA Hall of Fame at the JFK Presidential Library. We used our winter hikes in the White Mountains to raise money for injured and homeless animals. At least one of us was photogenic that night during my speech. Everyone wanted to know how a small dog and a fat guy climbed all those peaks.

In his life, Atticus climbed thousands of peaks.

Emily and Samwise have climbed hundreds of mountains. This was their first 4,000-footer, Mount Garfield. It was also Atticus’s first.

Emily will take her 6th great American road trip this summer, crossing from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and back again.

These two souls who share the same birthday are so very different. And yet there are threads that connect them, and there are commonalities, too.

In a twist of irony, when doctors wanted to know how I survived my heart attack and stroke, I said, “Atticus was also sick. He was back home, and he needed me. When they told me that I would not live very long, it was Emily, who is incredibly bonded to me, who gave me a reason to live and to reverse my heart disease. I promised her that I’d never leave her.

And here we are again, walking each other home.

