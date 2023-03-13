Atascadero, California

Storm erosion at the beach.

According to Wikipedia: The Spanish word atascadero loosely means "bog" or "mire," from the verb atascar, which means "to become stuck or hindered.” On the other hand, in the Obispeño language, the site was named tsɨskikiye, which translates into a "place of much water.”

How appropriate, for this week, at least.

We arrived late Wednesday afternoon, and I’m thankful that although tired, we made the half-hour drive over the mountains to the beach at Morro Bay for a sunset walk. We followed that with a dawn hike back in Morro Bay up Black Hill. Then the rains came, and we’ve not seen the sun over the Pacific Ocean until noon today. We did get some splashes of it here in Atascadero yesterday afternoon, and it was glorious!

As you know, we scrambled to find new accommodations after the heavy snows hit Yosemite and the trails outside Mariposa in the Sierra foothills. But here, we’ve had near-record rain. On Friday, an alert pinged on my phone telling us to shelter in place because of flooding. Local roads were closed, and for the second time this winter, parts of the community of Morro Bay were ravaged. Some homes and businesses are ruined. Route 1 was shut down.

The road to the trailhead for the Black Hill hike was underwater. Miles of near pristine beach is nearly unrecognizable. Flooding left massive logs and other flotsam and jetsam behind. The entry dune to the beach, a long, sloping grade, no longer exists. A sheer drop-off has replaced it.

These epic storms are not unusual along New England’s rugged coastline, but not in this peaceful area. Talking to locals, they’ve never seen anything like it.

Another storm will hit tomorrow (Tuesday), with up to 6 inches of rain predicted.

View from the summit of Black Hill.

We love this region for the verdant hills of late winter and early spring. Couple that with miles of beach where Samwise and Emily can trot, play, and socialize with their peers, and it’s one of our favorite spots. Near Morro Rock, seals bark loudly, seagulls cry out, and sea otters play among the fishing boats. It has the same kind of charm as a Maine fishing village.

Even under duress, as the area is now, there’s a sweetness to the ocean air.

With the shore undergoing a violent transformation and the stormy weather, we’ve walked miles without seeing anyone on some of our beach outings. That’s unheard of.

Emily among the ice plants our first evening.

Although it’s not a long or incredibly challenging hike, our climb of Black Hill takes us through various landscapes and trees, and the birdsong is something I’ve only heard in movies. At dawn, we have it to ourselves. From the pulpit on the summit, we can look out at the lyric hills, almost too green to be real, and down at Morro Rock rising out of the harbor.

Our perfect day begins with the Black Hill hike, includes a mid-morning beach walk, and finishes with four miles on the same beach at sunset. That’s changed with this visit, though. However, we continue to enjoy hints of the Mid Coast magic we’ve come to expect.

As for our rental—you can tell by the video how bright and cheery it is. It sits in a neighborhood of small farms and quiet country roads. Deer visit regularly. On the first night, we returned in the dark after our sunset beach walk to find a dozen deer milling around Clarence.

I reminded Samwise and Emily of the importance of being gentle, and all three species handled the interaction well. It’s moments like these where I’m confounded by how well Samwise and Emily carry themselves.

Stately Morro Rock loves photo-bombing our beach shots.

Samwise and Emily surprised the deer, I think. They were ready to bolt, their nostrils twitching at the wolf-like predator scent, yet they could also sense the calmness.

While Sam and Emi stayed close at my request, their noses reached out as well. If only you could have seen how the deer parted for us but stayed almost close enough to reach out and touch! It was one of the highlights of this trip.

The experience made this small house a favorite stay for Sam and Emi.

At the beach, Samwise spends more time in the water than Emily. He knows he will see seals and often wades into the breaking waves looking for them in the distance. When the ocean rolls out, Sam sits as he does on mountaintops and with the same scout’s studious watchfulness.

Our stay may have gone differently than planned, but neither has much of our trip. Yet we learn and grow and dance to the changing circumstances. How fortunate that we are not married to one plan and understand that variations only add spice to the stew.

Samwise, the seal scout.

Atascadero & Desert Hot Springs Accommodations

For those interested in this rental. You can find more information here. (I have no affiliation with the owner.)

Some have also asked about our lodgings in Palm Desert, outside of Joshua Tree National Park. You can find information about the Desert Hot Springs Inn here.

Meeting Heidi & her pack

Heidi Kausch meets Samwise & Emily after reading about them for years.

Can you imagine how fun it would be to meet up unexpectedly with Sam and Emi? That happened to a reader today.

The sun returned this morning and had us feeling happy. And the day improved when we ran into long-time reader and subscriber Heidi Kausch on the beach. Sam and Emi approached her and her pack of characters. Greetings, sniffs, and hugs were exchanged, and we spent 90 minutes walking together. I’d long known Heidi lived in the area and walked the beach regularly, so I was surprised we’d never run into her. The day finally came, and we are all the better because of it.

Tomorrow, the rain and flooding will return. It also is a travel day. Oh my!

Thank you for reading!

