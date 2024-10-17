WellYourWorld.com has produced these new soups, which I already love. They are only available online, and they are best in the Instant Pot.

Our annual trips are lengthy and complicated to plan. I could go in numerous directions here, but tonight, I’m writing to discuss the unique food challenges I face when traveling. These challenges include finding suitable food options, maintaining a heart-clean, whole-food, plant-based diet, and ensuring I can access the specific foods I need. This year’s trip begins in only seven weeks, and we won’t return home for five months. So, I’ve started stocking up.

As a stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure survivor (I won’t go into all the other maladies in my Pupu Platter of Death), nutrition has saved my life. Most notably, I follow Dr. Calwell Esselstyn, Jr’s Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease program. (Dr. Esselstyn’s program has been proven to be the only known way to reverse heart disease.) That means a whole-food, plant-based, no-oil diet. Plates are filled with beans and grains and fruits and vegetables. Ground flax seeds, ground turmeric, black cumin, and amla powder are also important. This dietary plan is not just a preference but a necessity for me to live.

Dr. Esselstyn suggests his heart patients eat six servings of nitric oxide-enhancing ‘greens’ daily (kale, spinach, Swiss chard, Bok choy, collards, collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, napa cabbage, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cilantro, parsley, arugula, beets, and asparagus.

Now you know why I must plan. It’s not like I can pull into a fast-food joint and order off the menu other than a Starbucks oatmeal or a Wendy’s baked potato. We try to stop at Whole Foods Market for their salad bar, but they aren’t around in many places we’ll explore.

Whether we are in hotels or rentals, I bring three essentials: a 6-quart Instant Pot, a combination blender and food processor, and a non-stick frying pan. I also carry two metal food thermoses. My cooler is typically filled with microwaveable bags of vegetables, especially broccoli and cauliflower, and containers of greens or balsamic beets.

Otherwise, I have to plan before we hit the road. This week, I received shipment of acceptable ‘hotel room meals’, which I am sharing in this letter. These will make this trip easier and healthier.

Lentiful Instant Lentils are new to me, but I already am in love.

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods make incredibly healthy soups and noodles. They can be bought in pretty much all grocery stores. Meanwhile, PlantStrong chilis and stews can be bought at Whole Foods Market and online at PlantStrong.com.

Lotus Foods offers these no-oil microwaveable packets of rice. There is always at least a dozen in my traveling pantry. WellYourWorld.com is the perfect no added salt, oil, or sugar instant veggie broth mix. Just add water. DateLady.com carries this smoky good date-sweetened BBQ Sauce, and it is good on rice and beans andeven in soups and stews.

I’m addicted to these healthy pancake and waffle mixes (add only water or plant milk). At home, my non-stick waffle iron gets plenty of use, but on the road, I switch to pancakes in my non-stick frying pan. I smother either with fresh or frozen berries and bananas.

Healthy, low-salt salad dressings and pasta sauces are difficult to find. Bragg’s is in most supermarkets while these sauces and the sweet mustard dressing from WellYourWorld.com are phenomenal.

Balsamic vinegars are healthy and can ‘spice’ up any food. Some are even used with my oatmeal or over bowls of fruit. My go-to company is CaliforniaBalsamic.com. They are the best. Try replacing soy sauce with their Teriyaki Balsamic. Smoked Hickory is perfect in soups and stews. All of these bottles arrived today. The Cholate/Orange Balsamic is drizzled over baked or Instant Pot sweet potatoes, but “you can put that sh*t on anything!”

As for drinks, I go primarily with water and caffeine-free herbal iced, and hot teas. Most hotels have many options, but I also bring a supply.

I’ll stop here now, but I look forward to sharing some of my meals with you during our travels.

Ann Crile Esselstyn and her husband, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr. (Photo stolen from Jane Esselstyn’s Instagram page. Sorry, Jane!)

A final note: while Dr. Esselstyn gave me the tools to save my life and reclaim it, we’ve never met. My medical team at Maine Med told me I probably would not live another five years and had no clue how I survived my five weeks in their hospital. That was eight and a half years ago. I’ll finally meet the good doctor during the last week of our trip. I imagine this Irish heart will produce grateful tears that will spill from my eyes.

