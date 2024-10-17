As a Stroke, Kidney Failure, and Heart Attack Survivor, These Are the Foods I'll Travel with on a 5-Month, 20,000 Mile Road Trip
Our annual trips are lengthy and complicated to plan. I could go in numerous directions here, but tonight, I’m writing to discuss the unique food challenges I face when traveling. These challenges include finding suitable food options, maintaining a heart-clean, whole-food, plant-based diet, and ensuring I can access the specific foods I need. This year’s trip begins in only seven weeks, and we won’t return home for five months. So, I’ve started stocking up.
As a stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure survivor (I won’t go into all the other maladies in my Pupu Platter of Death), nutrition has saved my life. Most notably, I follow Dr. Calwell Esselstyn, Jr’s Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease program. (Dr. Esselstyn’s program has been proven to be the only known way to reverse heart disease.) That means a whole-food, plant-based, no-oil diet. Plates are filled with beans and grains and fruits and vegetables. Ground flax seeds, ground turmeric, black cumin, and amla powder are also important. This dietary plan is not just a preference but a necessity for me to live.
Dr. Esselstyn suggests his heart patients eat six servings of nitric oxide-enhancing ‘greens’ daily (kale, spinach, Swiss chard, Bok choy, collards, collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, napa cabbage, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cilantro, parsley, arugula, beets, and asparagus.
Now you know why I must plan. It’s not like I can pull into a fast-food joint and order off the menu other than a Starbucks oatmeal or a Wendy’s baked potato. We try to stop at Whole Foods Market for their salad bar, but they aren’t around in many places we’ll explore.
Whether we are in hotels or rentals, I bring three essentials: a 6-quart Instant Pot, a combination blender and food processor, and a non-stick frying pan. I also carry two metal food thermoses. My cooler is typically filled with microwaveable bags of vegetables, especially broccoli and cauliflower, and containers of greens or balsamic beets.
Otherwise, I have to plan before we hit the road. This week, I received shipment of acceptable ‘hotel room meals’, which I am sharing in this letter. These will make this trip easier and healthier.
As for drinks, I go primarily with water and caffeine-free herbal iced, and hot teas. Most hotels have many options, but I also bring a supply.
I’ll stop here now, but I look forward to sharing some of my meals with you during our travels.
A final note: while Dr. Esselstyn gave me the tools to save my life and reclaim it, we’ve never met. My medical team at Maine Med told me I probably would not live another five years and had no clue how I survived my five weeks in their hospital. That was eight and a half years ago. I’ll finally meet the good doctor during the last week of our trip. I imagine this Irish heart will produce grateful tears that will spill from my eyes.