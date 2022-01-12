Good morning from Cape Cod, where the sun is shining, the skies are a gleeful blue, and yesterday’s frigid conditions are but a memory.

We’ve just returned from a 3-mile jaunt through the West Barnstable Conservation Area woods, where we never saw a soul, human or otherwise. Oh, but how the trees seemed to sing in a gentle January breeze, reminding me with every step that my foot was without pain. It is a relief knowing I’m on the mend after nearly two months.

Later, we’ll return to the Cape Cod National Seashore, a 30-minute ride to the outer Cape. This is where what Thoreau called The Great Beach begins. We’ll wait for low tide when the sand is kinder on my ankle, with hopes of visiting gray seals sunning themselves on a lonely spit of land. It’s also the spot where the Mayflower first made landfall on November 5, 1620. They never made it ashore, however, since the ship was caught in the worst shoals in the area, Pollack Rip. A fortuitous (some call it miraculous) change of wind freed them, and they sailed north to anchor in what is now Provincetown, two days later.

This is the very beach we’ll be visiting, where nature and history swirl and the winter months keep it peaceful and quiet.

We only have three nights left in Barnstable, and as the pain in my foot has lessened and the swelling’s receded, the excitement of the open road builds. There is a sweet familiarity in settling in one place for a month or even a week, but the thrill of the open road comes with bouncing from place to place. After four years of travel, after having none at all, we’ve become experts at what works for us.

As noted before, once free of the congested Northeast, I fancy finding simple but exquisite adventures beyond the back boundaries of many of the larger rest areas. As we trace the back of the properties, usually lined with chain-link fences, I fancy myself a safecracker trying to nuance the correct combination to breakthrough. There is almost always a hole or a gate that leads to the mysteries beyond. It could lead to a dead-end, or it might take us to forest trails or farmland. We’ve been known to ramble for two or more miles through these hidden lands.

Two years ago, in Arkansas, we were driving along a country road. A state park, closed and gated for the season, appeared on the right. We pulled over, got out, and did not return to Clarence for close to three hours!

We walked the roads, trails, and even long stretches of empty parking lots. The fact that we were so far from home made it feel exotic. The different bird calls, the varied trees, the slight warmth in winter outside of New England, just remembering it makes me tingle. We eventually came to a lake with ancient stone buildings and towers. We climbed one and sat looking across the water as the birds came and went, fished and ate, and sometimes just rested. The entire time we were by ourselves. We were ghosts haunting the landscape of a place where people gather in warmer seasons.

Zion, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon are all spectacular, of course, but the sweetest gift comes from the unexpected places we discover as if the world were ours and ours alone.

It’s one of the reasons we visit the National Parks at dawn when the crowds have yet to stretch and yawn their eyes open. It’s especially keen in the winter months. Last year, we had the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to ourselves for two hours during a frozen but bright dawn. We saw elk and a pair of mountain lions, but we did not see any people until we returned to the visitor’s center.

Traveling with Samwise and Emily can be complicated, for society is becoming less friendly for the unleashed. We need places to roam freely to be at our best, to feel complete. A growing world, a civilized and busier one, does not lend itself to the primitive pleasures we seek. I get that and understand it, but it only compels me to strive to seek ways to reclaim freedom and always to meander. For us, travel is a way to break free from the ski crowds back home and meet up with our primordial selves in distant lands. How basic our pleasures, how embraceable this feeling of the primitive. It nurtures us. It is communion.

Heading to Nauset Beach.

Most of you know we are headed to Kanab, Utah, for February and to Morro Bay, California for two weeks in March, but I’m keeping the other destinations quiet for now. I’d rather surprise you as you wake up each day and find out where we’ve dashed off to next. We’ll return to some favored places, but I’m also looking forward to new routes and destinations. The unknown of a trip thrills me, and it is what continues to inspire me most when sitting home and dreaming of a coddiwomple.

I will say that our first two days will have us in the car for at least 8 hours. From there, we’ll take our time and leave space for the unexpected roadside wonders.

You’ll hear from me again on Friday before we sally forth toward the western horizon on Saturday. After that, expect posts to come more often in the form of the written word and through postcards from the road.

Give a gift subscription

The Tesla Consideration

Last year, when three feet of snow fell in Flagstaff during our stay, I learned the city does not treat its roads with salt and sand the hard way. Instead, they use pebbles. This is not only mostly ineffective, but it also causes numerous windshields to be cracked throughout the winter.

I rear-ended a compact car when I could not stop at a red light. I’d grown up driving in snow and on ice, but no matter how I pumped my breaks and prepared to stop, I continued to slide forward. The poor young fellow in front of me was driving his first new car, and he’d only had it for a day. It was my only collision in more than 40 years behind the wheel.

GEICO was superb. Within two hours, Clarence was safely in an auto body shop, and we were in a new family van. The following day, we continued our trip in the rental for six weeks before we returned to retrieve our faithful steed.

I never thought much about my auto insurance before then, perhaps because New Hampshire doesn’t require it. I’ve always had it but held the simplest coverage, which is for $25,000 damage. Because I was at fault, not only did GEICO have to pay for repairs to the compact car, it also had to pay for the other fellow’s rental. By the time all was said and done, the total cost nearly exceeded my policy’s benefits.

Share

Last year’s rental.

The appraiser was friendly and well-suited for his job. He made things easy and it felt like I was dealing with a friend. During one of our numerous conversations, he told me that since moving to Flagstaff, where the roads are more dangerous in winter, he upped his insurance coverage. He explained his reason for doing so by mentioning one word, “Tesla.”

“There are a lot of Teslas on the road now,” he continued. “If I were to hit one of those, it would cost me an arm and a leg—$25,000 wouldn’t cover half of it!”

I thought about that conversation throughout the rest of the trip, and when we returned to the White Mountains, I began noticing Teslas for the first time. Now I know Tesla is not the only expensive car on the road, but it became a symbol of concern for my appraiser, and he passed that on to me.

I shy away from giving advice online, and I turn the comments off when unsolicited advice is posted. However, I want to point out that my policy went from $25,000 to $100,000, not to mention other increases in coverage, for less than $40 a year.

I’ve shared this information with friends, who were equally unaware of how their lives could be impacted by lack of coverage. For a minimal cost, there is less cause for concern.

With that, I’ll say goodbye for now. Onward, by all means, y’all.

PS: An Atticus reveal is coming within the next week!