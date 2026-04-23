(I’ve unlocked this post for free readers as well, since it’s always a fun one due to the audience participation. It’s the last unlocked letter of the month. The next will arrive in early May, while paying subscribers will have plenty to read over the coming week.)

Greetings from Cape Cod!



Tick, tick, tick—spring continues to unfold. Sometimes with ease, at others, with jerks and spasms. This morning, it is overcast, somewhat raw, but it will reach 55 degrees. There’s hope for sunshine in a few hours.



Soon after I send this to you, Samwise, Emily, and I are off to the Nauset area for a Beachwalk by where Henry Beston lived in his two-room cottage and wrote The Outermost House a century ago—literally a century ago! We’re sauntering with a longtime reader who has become a friend. I’m sure there will be photos to share.

My reading lately has been as jerky as the emergence of spring. So much of it has to do with local history and my fascination with literary figures. I keep researching the old pages of The Atlantic. My subscription gives me access to their entire library of articles, which goes back to the 1850s. Some of my favorite historic figures penned pieces for The Atlantic. It’s fabulous to go back and read Beston’s other works, along with some of Rachel Carson’s earlier offerings. Portions of Thoreau’s Cape Cod are in the archives, as are many pieces by and about others who frequented the Outer Cape, many of them between 1910 and 1960.

I’ve been on a Tennessee Williams kick, and have crisscrossed the eastern half of the United States, often intersecting where he had been: his Mississippi birthplace and youth, Key West, his St. Louis grave (where he did not want to be buried), and, of course, Provincetown, which played an enormous role in his life, even though he was only here for four summers sprinkled, mostly, throughout his early career.

Fascinating, isn’t it, that two of the three acknowledged great American playwrights lived and were shaped by Provincetown: Williams and Eugene O’Neill, who was here twenty-five years before Tennessee. The third ‘great’ playwright was Arthur Miller, who had no connection with PTown.

I’ve been delving into Tennessee Williams racy memoir and a biography. I’ll share a fun snippet with you at the end of this piece. Memoirs by Tennessee Williams has a fun introduction by John Waters, the actor, writer, and personality who has a place in Provincetown.

Provincetown, Massachusetts, that beautiful beach town on the very tip of Cape Cod, seemed to bring out the best in him romantically. Not only did he meet two of his best boyfriends there (and Tallulah Bankhead), he wrote the line “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers” while holed up in a cabin before the summer season began. I felt the same way about Provincetown. I hitchhiked there in 1964 just because somebody told me, “It’s a weird place,” and boy, were they right. A very gay place too, but a different kind of gay. “I may be queer, but I AM this,” I remember thinking. I’ve gone back to Provincetown for forty-three summers and every time I pass by Capt’n Jack’s or the “little bar” at The A House, two places Tennessee got lucky in love, I mentally genuflect in respect. - From John Waters’ introduction to Tennessee Williams’ Memoirs

Tennessee Williams’ Memoirs is joined on my reading table by Tennsessee Williams: Mad Pilgrimage of the Flesh by John Lahr.

The other non-fiction book I’m spending time with is historian Douglas Brinkley’s Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening. This is a revisit for me. But this time around, I’m listening, while also taking notes. Not only does it feature two Cape Cod authors — JFK and Carson — but it also covers much of the history of how the Cape Cod National Seashore came to be. JFK was greatly influenced by his mother, Rose Kennedy’s, love of the works of Henry Beston and Rachel Carson. He was also a Thoreau man, and HDT’s Cape Cod influenced him as well.

It’s a fitting, but unfortunately necessary, time to revisit Brinkley’s book as we head west to public lands now under attack once again by the current administration. The environment is also under siege, as regulations on poisonous chemicals in our air, water, and land have violently been rolled back over the past year by the Trump Administration. People will die.

Needing the palate cleanse of fiction, I’ve been enjoying two fun works. The first is Ellen Poe: The Forgotten Lore by Diana Peterfreund. It is the first of a series and is in a spooky but fun story aimed at younger readers. The second is Ellery Adams’ Invasive Species. Both books are light, spooky, and grand escapism.

As I poke about in the history of this fabulous edge of America, I have come upon many stories that tickle me to the point of “Oh my god, I love this!” Some of my poor friends have received geeky, excitable texts about Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown. Thank goodness I don’t have a current lover, or else I’d drive her mad with constant interruptions like, “Hey! Listen to this…!”

I turned 65 this week — strange to write that — and I’m more excited about learning than I’ve ever been. I was a truly shitty student and probably would be today, because I enjoy free-flowing learning, and nothing that structured. But I am giddy with how thirsty I am to soak in as much as possible.

A couple of months ago, I stumbled upon this snippet about a beach house from 1947. It is just over the Truro line on Shore Road, before it becomes Commercial Street. We drive by it often. Of course, it is no longer a ramshackle beach house but a multimillion-dollar waterfront property. It’s not a large place; it’s just that everything in Provincetown is insanely priced.

Tennessee Williams had rented it and was working on A Streetcar Named Desire. I’ll let him take up the story from here. (From his Memoirs.)

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Santo and I went up to Cape Cod. We rented a shingled bungalow directly on the water somewhere between North Truro and Provincetown. (We named it Rancho Santo and set a board with that title in front of the dwelling.) Soon we had visitors; Margo Jones and her side-kick Joanna Albus came to share the rustic bungalow with us. There were double-decker bunks on either side of the main room: the ladies shared one, Santo and I the other; and there was considerable consumption of firewater. I was not much of a drinker in those days but Margo (“The Texas Tornado”) was as fond of the brew as was Santo. We had come to the Cape too early for ocean bathing, it was still icy cold. But I continued work on Streetcar and it was in that cabin that I thought of the exit line for Blanche, which later became somewhat historical: “I have always depended upon the kindness of strangers.” Actually it was true, I always had, and without being often disappointed. In fact, I would guess that chance acquaintances, or strangers, have usually been kinder to me than friends—which does not speak too well for me. To know me is not to love me. At best, it is to tolerate me, and of drama critics I would say that tolerance seems now to be just about worn out. For some reason the electricity and the plumbing went kaput simultaneously. Evenings were candle lit and for calls of nature the inhabitants of the cabin had to go out into the bushes. Well, just about this time I got a wire from Kazan, informing me that he was dispatching a young actor to the Cape who he thought was gifted; and he wanted him to read the part of Stanley for me. We waited two or three days, but the young actor, named Marlon Brando, didn’t show. I had stopped expecting him when he arrived one evening with a young girl, the kind you would call a chick nowadays. He asked why the lights weren’t on and we told him the electricity had failed. He immediately fixed that for us—I think he merely inserted a penny in the light fuse. Then he discovered our predicament with the plumbing and he fixed that, too. He was just about the best-looking young man I’ve ever seen, with one or two exceptions; but I have never played around with actors, it’s a point of morality with me and anyhow Brando was not the type to get a part that way. When he had gotten the Rancho into shape by repairing the lights and plumbing, he sat down in a corner and started to read the part of Stanley. I was cuing him. After less than ten minutes, Margo Jones jumped up and let out a “Texas Tornado” shout. “Get Kazan on the phone right away! This is the greatest reading I’ve ever heard—in or outside of Texas!” Brando maybe smiled a little but didn’t show any particular elation, such as the elation we all felt. The part of Kowalski was the first important part he has ever performed on the stage, all the rest have been on the screen. I think this is a pity, because Brando had a charisma on the stage that corresponded to the charisma of Laurette Taylor in its luminous power. That night we had dinner at home and we read poetry. I mean I read some poetry. Then we retired for the night. There was no bed for Brando so he curled up in a blanket in the center of the floor. Brando was always shy with me for some reason. The following morning he wanted me to walk up the beach with him, and so we did—in silence. And then we walked back—in silence …

I seriously adore this stuff. Nerdy? Yes. Geeky? Yes. But I am authentically in love with this area.

Now it is your turn. What have you been

reading this month?

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Coddiwomple Update: A New Stop Announced

The reality of our financial situation and the cost of travel keep slapping me across the face. We’ll be taking a more direct route out West due to gas prices, but I’m enjoying the challenges that come with putting a grand coddwomple together. I have choreographed our opening two weeks on the road several times over. I believe I have it down now, but it’s always subject to change.

On our third day on the road, Samwise, Emily, and I will visit the latest National Park, New River Gorge, in West Virginia. The trails are all dog-friendly!

Also, another fun snippet that I learned yesterday — I’ve been brimming with glee since. I’ve long had a visit to a sacred New Mexico location in mind that I’ve always wanted to visit. Well, just yesterday, I learned it also has a literary connection with Provincetown. More to come on this delicious morsel once we hit The Land of Enchantment in late June.

Two photos from New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

Postscript: Don’t look now, but the magic continues to reveal itself. There have been several synchronicities that tie us to the area and why we were meant to be here. I’ll share the latest with you, and it has a curious connection with Newburyport and the framed art above my writing table. Reveal coming this weekend.

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