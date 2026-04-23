Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Fran Yamamoto's avatar
Fran Yamamoto
16h

I am reading Louise Penny’s series on Chief Inspector Gamache. Only on book 5 of 20!

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Donna Wolfe's avatar
Donna Wolfe
16h

i just finished reading Raising Hare, a Memoir by Chloe Dalton. true story by Chloe who has been a political advisor and speechwriter stumbles upon a newborn hare-a leveret while in lockdown in the English countryside. Raising the leveret to adulthood and other leverets changes her and her outlook on life. It is a wonderful read. I also read No Ordinary Dog by Will Chesney who served as a Seal Team operator and dog handler. He participated in Operation Neptune Spear which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. With both of these books, once i started i found it difficult to put them down. I just started reading another true story Merle's Door, lessons from a Freethinking Dog by Ted Kerasote. It is another difficult to put down book. Merle was a stray found as Ted and a group were starting a river trip to do research. As the author explains in the introduction, Merle's lessons weren't about training, but partnership. As he says" They were never about method; they were about attitude. And at the heart of this attitude is a person's willingness to loosen a dog's leash-in all aspects of its life-and, whenever practical, to take of its leash completely, allowing the dog to learn on its own, following its nose and running free." I am just getting started reading and looking forward to what lessons and adventures this book will share. As always I look foward to reading what everyone else has or is reading so i can build my next list of good reads.

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