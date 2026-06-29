Yesterday’s highlights included walks at Shiprock Peak and Canyon de Chelly, and a drive through 100-degree-plus temperatures at Petrified Forest National Park. We were up at 3 am. It was an all-consuming, memorable, but also a tiring. one.

In the 20-minute drive from Petrified Forest N.P. to the affordable Greentree Motel in Holbrook, Arizona, I dozed off TWICE(!) behind the wheel. It’s never happened to me before.

Luckily, the stretch of road was deserted. Because when I snapped awake after only a second or two, I would have driven into oncoming traffic. The young woman at the front desk allowed us to check in an hour early, and we all took an immediate deep nap.

I wrote last night’s post on my phone and did not detect several errors. When I read through the post this morning, I cringed. Autocorrect is an unnecessary evil! But it was more than that. Bad grammar, even a missing photo. I directed you to look at the glorious upcoming temperatures at the Grand Canyon, but I never posted them.

We all had a good night’s sleep, and after a second ride, with some walks, in Petrified Forest, we have only a three-and-a-half-hour drive to our next stop, where we’ll be for two nights.

I’ve told you about Paxton at the Truro Post Office. He’s a young fellow who has a romantic vision of Route 66. Since this is the 100th anniversary of the ‘Mother Roads’, Paxton was thrilled to see the new Route 66 postage stamps. He was enthralled by the idea of the glimpses we’d get of Route 66.

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