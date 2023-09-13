Good morning from a cooler but still humid Jackson, New Hampshire. It’s overcast, and this July weather in September is about to ease. Overnight, it will break, and Samwise, Emily, and I will dance into the seasonally welcoming weather. We’ve been waiting for a long time for our favorite season, and our love of autumn is all the more ardent now that it’s been delayed.

As an act of faith, I boldly removed our window air conditioner yesterday. Doubling down, I spent last night reading soup and muffin recipes and deciding which ones to make and which to alter for my plant-based heart. Bring on the fall comfort foods!

I even went a step further and made my favorite beefless stew. Later this week, I’ll share the recipe with you.

Not to wish our favorite time of year away, but I continue to plot the details of our upcoming trip. We’ve been at these adventures long enough to know I need concrete plans but also flexibility once anchored in a place or, as was the case in last winter’s crazed flooding, backup plans.

Long-time readers know how our hearts belong in Kanab, Utah, that heartbeat in the southern Utah desert. It’s been our February home. Alas, we’ve had to leave early each of the last two years because of the snow. It’s not that they get much of it, but what does fall turns the red clay to red cement, and we are stuck inside and unable to hike. This past February was terrible, and we ditched our plans less than halfway through the month. This change ate too much of my wallet, just as the red mud devoured my favorite hiking boots that had to be tossed.

We’ll return to Kanab but for a much briefer visit. Instead, we’ll spend more time in the Sonoran Desert. We’ve grown to feel at home with the saguaro cacti around the Tucson area. We have favorite trails where Samwise and Emily can move freely, even as the coyotes gather, sing, and sometimes circle us.

Sunrise with the Saguaros.

I’m even more excited about returning to our favorite casita with its sprawling fenced yard, open-air porch, and fireplace. We’ve become close with Abigail, the owner, and communicate throughout the year. During our last stay at Abigail’s rental, she and I swore our next visit would be longer. In a chorus, we both exclaimed, “A few days is not enough!”

You are undoubtedly unsurprised by our desire to be around Saguaro National Park. However, this will be an extended stop, the longest of our coddiwomple. It will be one of the prime anchors of our Great American Dead Writer’s Society Tour of 2024. While in the Sonoran Desert, we’d pay homage to Edward Abbey (Desert Solitaire, The Monkey Wrench Gang, etc.) by stopping by his grave. Alas, few know where he’s resting.

As per his wishes, friends took his corpse deep into the desert and buried it far from the sprawl of development—something Dead Ed is now unquestionably appreciating all the more.

Tucson is also where Appalachian-born Barbara Kingsolver first had her success as an author. She stayed true to her roots and has returned to the back hills of Kentucky, and while she is still alive, I’ll nevertheless tip my cap to her when listening to the desert song dogs.

Adding to the thrill of returning to Tucson is that we have discovered a handful of long trails away from the city where Samwise, Emily, and I can get lost for hours on end.

Sonoran Desert Rainbow

So far, I’ve revealed that we are beginning our marathon adventure with stays in Concord, Massachusetts, Provincetown on Outer Cape Cod, Washington, D.C., and Lexington, Virginia. By reading through the lines, you know there will be layovers in Kanab, Utah, and Mariposa, California—the Gateway to Yosemite National Park.

Now, I have a poll question for you. Would you rather know the entire four-month itinerary, or have it come as a surprise when we travel? (Samwise is sitting on the poll question.🌵)

Dusty Desert Dog

1-Day Flash Sale Ends at Midnight

Emily’s always smug when she gets her way!

Emily decided we should have our brief flash sale, much to the dismay of our accountant. (“You all just had a sale, Emily!”) But Emily is strong-willed, and a grounded soul knows what she wants. Hence, until midnight tonight, you will pay the lowest price we’ve ever offered for a gift or annual subscription. You’ll save 30% off the usual price. This is not because we are hurting. Anything but. Sales are shattering records for us, and I’m grateful for that. This is our continued effort to raise money for Hawaiian animal rescues after the devastating fire. We tend to pay attention and help the latest cause, which is wonderful! But then we often forget that help is still needed after the news crews depart. A healthy portion of what is raised in this Flash Sale is going to Hawaiian efforts to help injured and homeless animals.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Our subscription sales will always be our way of saying thank you by raising money for animals in need.

Give a gift subscription