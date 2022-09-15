Announcing The Western Series

The countdown is on!

It’s strange to think that while we’ve awakened to an entirely new world these last two mornings, our winter adventures are racing toward us. Can you believe we are less than four months away?

This year, we’ll take a southern route, but the ultimate destination is to celebrate the Wild, Wild West. We’ll pull into White Sands National Park four months from today for a two-night stay. To mark the occasion, I’m sharing the video posted on Instagram last January of a morning trek along the dunes in White Sands.

Otherworldly White Sands National Park.

Consider this letter the launch of a two-week series where I’m emptying last winter’s travel notebooks—five letters are coming you’re way.

This video is for all subscribers, but the upcoming series is for those who have paid for a subscription. Please turn up the volume, push play, and dream of the movies we will send back to keep you warm this winter.

The colors are just beginning to flicker.

Before signing off, we went to a windy mountaintop yesterday for a sunset dinner and had the place to ourselves. Today, we stretched our legs with a six-mile valley and field walk. But by the time you wake up tomorrow, we’ll be on another mountaintop, worshipping the sun’s arrival.

Be on the lookout for our 2023 Calendars. They’ll be on sale next week!

Thank you for reading, y’all.

This morning’s chiaroscuro-themed walk.

Onward, by all means!

Share