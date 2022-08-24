Announcing Our 2023 Great Western Pilgrimage
Coming soon to your phones, tablets, and laptops
My, how times have changed.
During our first western road trip in 2017, I merely wanted to see our country before I died and the West before it burned down. There was no set plan other than to make it the Pacific Ocean. It was just Samwise and me on that first trip, and we were blessed by Bill, our Volkswagen Beetle convertible. We bounced around like a…
