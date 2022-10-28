After our stay on the Outer Cape, we are changing things up.

We’ve added an unexpected stop to our winter adventures. It is totally out of character for us; I could not be more excited.

Our trips are a marriage of thorough planning and whimsy. The three of us know what makes us happy, which is mostly walking freely in open spaces where there are better chances to encounter wild souls than humans. However, to get to those places outside of New England, we have to pass through the concrete gauntlet of the Northeast. I dread the first’ first and last forty-eight hours, whether crossing I-90 or shooting down I-95.

Country mice like us are not at our best in big cities, where I’m often reminded of John Muir’s belief that “Civilized man chokes his soul.”

As an empath, I pick up on the angst and anger, sadness and frustration, desperation and despair. Even in smaller communities, it hits me, but it is not as smothering. (I avoid all Walmarts.)

Samwise and Emily are not fond of leashes, which are needed in cosmopolitan areas. Atticus could do cities, and during book tours, he was so good off-leash that it was often humorous during our events stops. We’d be walking through Boston, New Haven, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and people would stare at him, walking self-assuredly as if they’d seen an elephant. He’d often be several feet in front, and they could not tell we were tighter, especially in a crowd.

My particularly favorite scenes took place outside of any number of Starbucks. I’d run in for a morning coffee, and he’d sit by the door waiting. People would come and go in great numbers, see this little dog sitting without a leash on his own and try to pick him up, fearing he was lost. He’d never allow that, though, and would dance away from their grasps at the last moment, only to sit a few feet away. They’d try again, and he’d elude them again.

Give a gift subscription

Atticus felt comfortable no matter where he was—as long as we were together. The head of HarperCollins once noted, “Just once, I’d like to have the sense of self Atticus shows daily.”

At sunrise, the day after an event in New Haven, I was in a Subway restaurant, placing an order. He sat on the sidewalk, soaking up the sun, waiting patiently. Eventually, a please officer arrived. He was an older fellow, ruddy-cheeked and round-faced, and looked like he’d stepped out of the pages of Make Way for Ducklings. Only he was not smiling.

He scowled at Atticus, who ignored him, and then looked up and down the street. The cop frowned all the more and took out his ticket book. Again, he looked around; I imagine trying you figure out who to cite.

I popped my head out the door.

“Good morning. Is there a problem, officer?”

“Are you the owner?”

“The what?”

“Do you own this dog?”

Atticus sat watching the two of us converse like he was watching a tennis volley.

“Not really.”

“Not really? Either you do, or you don’t.”

“You see, we’re not really into the whole ownership thing. You could say we hang out together.”

The officer had his pen out now. “I need your ID, sir.”

“What on earth for?”

“You’re getting a ticket for having this dog off-leash.”

“That’s ridiculous.”

“It’s the law.”

“Why?”

“Because unleashed dogs are a menace.”

I had to laugh at this and looked at Atticus, who was still sitting, still taking in our conversation.

I turned to the officer, “Then give him the ticket,” pointing at Atti. “He’s the one who is off leash.”

Right then, the two Subway employees opened the front door and, with thick Indian accents, told me my order was ready. There were two bundles of sandwiches in huge plastic bags, and they struggled with them. It was all very comic.

“What’s with all this?” the police officer asked. By now, he was frustrated and angry that we’d already taken up too much of his time.

I pointed across the street at the common, where the homeless were still asleep on their park benches. “We’re not used to seeing homeless up in the mountains of New Hampshire. I’m buying them breakfast.”

“New Hampshire?” the cop asked. And then his face brightened, and the hardness fell away. “Wait…is this Atticus?”

Officer McCluskey, or whatever his name was, would spend the next twenty minutes helping Atticus and me deliver dozens of sandwiches to the homeless men and women. And no, he did not give Atticus a ticket. Nor did he write me up.

Now I have no illusion that Samwise or Emily would do as well, so we stick to leashes on the rare occasion we are in busier places.

We have taken some leashed walks before, but not many. We all prefer to be free enough to do our own thing.

Still, finding places to let Samwise and Emily be free in the Northeast Corridor is nearly impossible, so we make do the best we can. Typically, we stay in hotels in huge office parks, and at night and before rush hour, we can cobble together a few miles as they run and frolic through the chain of parking lots dotted with lawns and trees with the leashes draped around my neck, just in case.

But this year, I’ve planned a night in Washington, DC. Right smack in the middle of it.

You see, I have fond childhood memories of the city. My father loved taking us there on vacations; we’d spend days visiting the monuments and exploring the Smithsonian. Usually, we’d stop at Capitol Hill, and he’d introduce us to our congressman and Senator Kennedy. Dad was an active Democrat.

I’ve longed to see those places again, but our way of life doesn’t make it easy. But we are passing that way, and I figured, “Why not?”

We’ll be there for less than 16 hours, but that will give us a chance to take a five-mile loop that allows us to visit the Lincoln, Jefferson, and Washington memorials. There will be many stops along the way at the other monuments and statues.

The evening walk will be more challenging, but I think if we set out before dawn on a cold January morning, we may even get some off-leash time.

From the All Trails app.

I cannot explain it, but this all thrills me. Perhaps it’s seeing places I never expected to visit again. Or maybe it is the challenge of it all. It is definitely out of character for us.

After we leave DC, our next several walks will be on South Carolina and Georgia beaches, where Sam and Emi can fly their freak flags as they race, dart, dance, and relish their freedom. That will help.

After the long drive from DC, Samwise and Emily will enjoy an Isle of Palms sunset.

Our trips are always planned around where the three of us can be equally happy. Rarely do I choose to stop based solely on myself. This will be one, though. I’ll get a chance to walk with some of the better memories of my dad.

Jack Ryan loved America, but not blindly. He was a good citizen and romantically patriotic. He believed the greatest generation was not his own but the one including Jefferson, Adams, Washington, Revere, and their brethren.

Call this unlikely stop my tribute to Jack. And my chance to spend ten miles looking like Jimmy Stewart’s character in Capra’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington when he first arrives as a country hick.

Onward, by all means.

Thank you for reading.

Get 20% off for 1 year