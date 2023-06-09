This is the start of our Substack year and the anniversary of our launch. Over the next few weeks, I’ll reach out to each of you individually by email to request your mailing address. During these next four weeks, the framed and matted photos of Samwise and Emily at the Lincoln Memorial will be shipped your way.

I’ll also be sending you one or two greeting cards over the coming year. Please be on the lookout.

I have many of your addresses now, but I want to reaffirm the accuracy.

Onward, by all means!