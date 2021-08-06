Announcement: There Will NOT Be a Coddiwomple This Winter

No, instead we will be into vagabondage!

Yes, we are still leaving here in early December and our adventures will most likely take us through mid-May again. The trip is already planned, but wiggle room has been built in for whimsical deviations.

The trip will be anchored by a month on Cape Cod to start us out, February in Kanab, Utah, and two weeks on the Pacific Coast at Morro Bay, California.

Morro Rock and Morro Bay.

Morro Rock.

Prime hiking near Morro Bay.

Our vagabondage will also have several stays between three days and a week. Some are return visits, others will be new stops. This is our fourth adventure spanning east to west, and back again, since 2017. I am getting to know what works for our distinct needs, places where Samwise and Emily will be as free as me to romp.

It’s hard to believe we will be on the road four months from this weekend.

I daresay, this adventure is going to be grander than the last!

For now, we are luxuriating in the best that northern New England has to offer. August feels like the Promised Land here in the White Mountains. Nights are cooler, bugs have eased up, mornings and afternoons are downright delightful.

Golden hour late in the day.

A girl and her stick.

Mount Carrigain.

After July’s record rains, we have an abundance of mushrooms decorating the forest floor.

Late summer is still a perfect time for our skinny dipping in the out-of-the-way swimming holes.

Sun-drying after a swim.

Sam is more of a wader, but there are days hot enough to call for a swim.

Eyes on the prize (treat)!

This stretch from August right through November makes for an exquisite hiking season. It is why we live here.

Recent injuries and infections have all healed. The three of us are right as rain and the miles are once again coming easily to us.

