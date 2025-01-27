We planned to wake up in New Mexico and hike at sacred Ship Rock peak from the predawn hour into the first two of sunlight.

The morning forecast was glorious.

Afterward, we planned to be on the road by 9 a.m. for the 5-hour ride to Grand Canyon Village and, later today, an afternoon and sunset walk on the South Rim.

But the forecast changed, and a storm was heading our way. Our walk at Ship Rock peak would still have cold but glorious weather in the high desert. But as we headed west, the storm would hit us full on, and some roads may be closed at the Grand Canyon.

A few years back, I was in a car accident during a snowstorm in northern Arizona. And I know the roads through Navajo Nation are not always the best.

The forecast was getting worse as yesterday afternoon began, and because of that, we ditched our second night in Farmington, New Mexico, eating the $160 fee.

Instead, we drove into a glorious sunset and dusk. It’s a shame we did not leave earlier to enjoy sunset on the South Rim bec…