Greetings from Jackson, New Hampshire.



Keepsake, our online framing and printing company, is catching up to speed. Half of all prints have been shipped, with a handful more heading out each week.

When yours is ready to ship, you’ll receive a card or a postcard from me. I apologize for the delay, but I’m happy with the results. Once again, Keepsake reminds me why I use them!

It’s taking them much longer than usual, and I appreciate your patience.

Coddiwomple Countdown: 59 Days!