Visiting Nauset Light in yesterday’s rain.

Greetings from Cape Cod, where, after 36 hours of steady rain, we're about to head out on the trails again.

Last year, we skipped Barnstable and spent four nights in Provincetown. We're on the Cape for 19 nights this year, with the final week out on the tip.

Being inland, we enjoy the numerous options of the West Barnstable Conservation Area trail system. We discovered it a few years back during the first full winter of the pandemic when we stayed here for three weeks.

We made two 'walking' friendships that winter. Michael, a smaller but gregarious retired accountant, is a happy solitary with laughter never far from his lips. He began his walks before dawn and we'd chat for five minutes while he was ending and we were starting.

The other was Bruce. He'd begin his walks as we were ending ours, and like Michael, we spent a few minutes getting to know each other. Unlike Michael, Bruce was tall and more taciturn, less likely to smile. There was a stoicism to Bruce reflected in how he stood, his emotionless face, and his flat affect.

I remember clearly the first time I met Bruce.

"So you live in the White Mountains, huh? You know what show I like, and I bring it up because most of the episodes are filmed there? Windows to the Wild on PBS. That host, Willem, how I'd love to meet him one day."

Five years ago, while filming an episode of “Windows to the Wild” with Willem. (Photo by Joe Klementovich)

While chatting with Bruce a week later, I said, "Funny you should mention Willem the other day. He's coming down with the crew to film a walk here with us later this week."

"Seriously? Willem Lange is coming here? What?! Wait til I tell my wife!"

Samwise making certain Willem gets the open right while filming in West Barnstable Conservation Area three years ago.

Two days before filming, you'd think I had given Bruce the best gift he'd ever received when I told him when and where we'd be filming with Willem.

"You should stop by. I know Willem would be thrilled to meet you."

There was nothing stoic about Bruce in that moment. I thought this utterly serious man was about to break out in song and dance. He peppered me with excited questions and I half expected him to ask, "What should I wear?"!

That morning of the filming, when I turned the tables on Will and was interviewing him, Bruce approached, and he had Michael with him.

It's not often you get to make a man's day. But how I loved stepping out of the frame for a few minutes while the cameras focused on Willem and Bruce in conversation.

Bruce (green jacket), meeting one of his heroes, William Lange, three winters ago during the taping of “Windows to the Wild.” Michael is sitting with his back to my camera.

I know Willem enjoys meeting people, especially those who watch the show. But this was something entirely different for Bruce. It was a life highlight. He was meeting one of his heroes!

The other day, we encountered both Michael early in our walk and Bruce late in our walk. The funny thing is that they were the only people we saw in two hours in that myriad of trails.

I laughed with Michael while Samwise and Emily bounced around us. Our brief conversation floated above the treetops.

"What has it been, three years?" he asked. "I'll never forget that morning you had us show up for the taping of Windows to the Wild!"

Ninety minutes later, Samwise and Emily ran up to greet Bruce.

"Wow! I wasn't sure I'd ever see you again," he said. "Hey, how did that long road trip go?"

Bruce and I talked for twenty minutes, and finally, he said, "Hey, I need to thank you for something. That first time we met, I did not know you were the Tom from Tom and Atticus. And I went on and on about Windows to the Wild. I think subconsciously I must have recognized you from the show."

He stopped to reflect and his eyes got moist.

"That morning, I don't think you'll ever know what it meant to me, meeting Willem and all. It was during the pandemic, and we were all isolating. My wife and I watched so much television that year, and our favorite show was Windows to the Wild. Then you show up, we chat a few times, and out of nowhere, you say, 'Hey, you want to meet Willem?'"

"It was fun, right? How did your wife like seeing you on TV?"

"My wife was mad at me," Bruce joked. "She wanted to meet Willem, too, but she has difficulty getting up early!"

This time, three years later, Bruce and I were finally able to shake hands. It was a long time coming, and the warmth from Bruce was something to behold.

"I hope you know, you made my year with what you did back then. Thank you. I mean, we were all avoiding people, and I got to meet Willem Lange, of all folks."

Seeing Bruce this Christmas morning on the trails.

I was moved even more by my conversation with Bruce because I saw a visible difference in how he's aged in three years. His skin is paler, his hair whiter. That contrast with his youthful smile was striking.

As we age, we never know the next time we'll hear that a friend has passed on. And then there are those like Bruce we meet, people we connect with, whose lives we impact but might never know when they die.

We almost always see Michael each morning, but encountering Bruce is less predictable. I hope to run into him again before we head to Provincetown in four days. But even if we don't, seeing him the other morning was a joy.

That brief encounter is but one more gift we've already received during our first week on the road.

It's not often you get to deliver a lifetime highlight and make a seventy-year-old stoic smile like a kid on Christmas morning. Oh, and how fitting that our reunion was on Christmas Morning!

Adding together all our brief chats and Bruce and Michael's time at the shoot, I don't think we've spent two hours together. And yet, I'll never forget Bruce, even if we never pass this way again.

It’s never been more true that when we give, we often receive far more.

"A man may stand there and put all America behind him." - Henry David Thoreau, on Outer Cape Cod.

Thank You for a Grand 2023!

Thank you for an amazing year on Substack. I appreciate all our readers, whether you subscribe at the free, monthly, annual, or Founding Member level. A writer always has his words, but the sacrament of communion comes when the reader enters the equation. So thank you, thank you, thank you. This past week alone, with all the eyes on these letters, has already added to this trip for me.



Here’s what to expect moving forward. Paying subscribers, you’ll hear from me one more time this year with a piece about Bloodwork and How Death Came to the West Barnstable Trails. Free subscribers, you’ll next hear from me after we leave Cape Cod in mid-January.



As for the schedule, paying subscribers should expect an average of four letters weekly while we are traveling. I know you’ve received more than that this month, but it’s been a joy sharing our plans and experiences with you. Among those letters will be Post Cards from the Open Road. These are posts consisting mainly of photographs with fewer words and the occasional video. A new addition this year will be more about how I eat a whole-food, plant-based diet while hopping around our country. Free subscribers will continue to receive two or three letters each month.



This year, there is no Instagram or Twitter, and I am richer for having left those behind. So, your only way to follow is right here.



As a thank you and a fundraiser for The Sampson Fund, an incredible non-profit on Cape Cod that helps with vet bills for those unable to pay, we’re offering a 20% off annual subscription sale through the end of New Year’s Day. A portion of all new annual and annual gift subscriptions will go to helping animals in need.



If you know of someone who would enjoy reading about our adventures, now’s a great time to gift them a subscription. And for free subscribers, if you’ve been considering a full subscription, please take advantage of this offer.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Lastly, we made the trip in the rain out to Nauset Light yesterday. I picked up something that will be sent to one of you, who was randomly chosen last week.

The Emily Photo

It’s evident we’ve already found one calendar photo for next year. This photo of Emily taking in the ocean with the statue of Rachel Carson in Woods Hole is very popular.

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Thank you for being here!

This post is going out to all readers, so please feel free to share it with family and friends and on social media.

Thank you for reading Tom Ryan, Author. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share





