An October Walk

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ~ L.M. Montgomery

This time of year, we encounter endless caravans of touring buses filled with leaf peepers who otherwise would not be able to reach Northern New England. I am giddy for them, knowing many are enjoying a rare freedom.

Having worked in nursing homes in another chapter of my life, there’s a special place in my heart for the homebound and those who can no longer get out and about.

This video is dedicated to those who would like to take a colorful walk in the forest next to a singing river yet might not be able to.

Our colors are just emerging next to the water, but it remains to be seen what our mountainside and valley fall foliage will be like after a long, hot summer. Too many trees are already close to bare in the overstory, and too many brown leaves are already curled on the forest floors.

Still, that glorious crisp smell is evident in every stride, and it’s beginning to feel like autumn in New England.