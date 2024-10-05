“Hello, sun in my face. Hello, you who made the sun.” ~ Mary Oliver

It is a sublime October Saturday. Leaf peepers are out in force and getting their gas tank’s worth. I wrote the other day that I’m happiest for the flotilla of tour buses carrying city folk and seniors. If not for these motor coaches, they might never have seen such magic.

Strangely, as visitors set out for more “scenic” places for their Instagram shots and videos, we had the pond to ourselves, save for Mike, a pipefitter from Saugus just north of Boston. His girlfriend was still in bed, not feeling well, and I felt for him. I offered him some less popular scenic drives and gentle walks should his girlfriend feel better.

Our conversation lasted ten minutes, and then it was just Samwise, Emily, and me for another 90 minutes. We are so blessed. And my heart is so innocent when faced with nature’s rapture that I tell myself the same thing I do every October: ‘It’s never been more stunning.”

How lucky am I that I get to fall in love year after year?

In the late afternoon, after the spasm of peepers has exhausted themselves, we’ll venture out again, this time for a six-mile trek, and the trees will look even better than they did this morning. In early autumn, they are constantly changing.

Last night, I sent off a check for an animal rescue helping dogs and cats in West Virginia impacted by Hurricane Helene. Because of many of you, I was able to send more than usual.

Paying subscribers, a Postcard post will be coming tomorrow. I took over a hundred photos today, but I’m only sharing a few this morning.

Onward, by all means!

National Park Poll

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway on a perch at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado.

I know we’re in the throws of autumnal perfection here in the White Mountains, but it’s not lost on me that we’ll be leaving two months from this weekend for our next cross-country coddiwomple—a 5-month-long odyssey spanning from coast to coast, and pretty much north to south.

I have a question: Which of these lesser-visited National Parks would you like to visit first?

(I realized yesterday that, if the weather and good health allow, we'll visit 25 national parks from December through April.)