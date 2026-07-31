“Leave the door open for the unknown, the door into the dark. That’s where the most important things come from, where you yourself came from, and where you will go.”

― Rebecca Solnit, A Field Guide to Getting Lost

We are such an independently quiet trio that when noise intrudes, we retreat, recalculate, and—eventually—reemerge. We go from sailing along, far from home, feeling free and light, but always eventually tripped up. Because with a transient lifestyle, even if it is only for 100 days, comes vulnerability. It never fails to happen on a coddiwomple as we report from the open road. It is one of my susceptibilities.

When at home, whether it was in Jackson, New Hampshire, or now in Truro, Massachusetts, it is easy to retreat, stay to yourself, to enter the cave and find luxury in the minimal state of things. That’s why our blizzard did not bother us this past winter. We were locked away, safe and sound and silent—until the power went out, and then maybe we were not so safe as we waite…