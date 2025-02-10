Saludos desde Moab.*

In a few days, we’ll move on to our next stop. This is a fine time to update you on what’s to come while introducing the second part of our effort to help animal rescues impacted by the California wildfires.

Moab has been as welcoming as ever, and I’m glad we extended this year’s visit to two weeks. We’ve had October-like sunny, warm weather, but now that’s shifting. We’ll concentrate on more hikes through and around arches, including a forbidden trek.

You’ll be reading about Rob & Ginny later today. These are sunny smiles in some ominous times, and I appreciate them.

Here’s what is coming your way:

A magical Sunday morning hike in Kanab where synchronicity reminded us about how the universe blesses us. (Going out to paying subscribers only later today.)

Fifteen nights in Kanab, which always feels like the perfect small western town. Our visit will be split between a rental and a historic motel. Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Ghost Canyon, the Hoodoos, and the Kanab Hot Air Balloon Festival—this weekend!

A night hike through Delicate Arch.

Our favorite driving day.

We’re splitting our Western hotel/motel reviews into two letters. The first coming this week includes our stays in Tucson, the Petrified Forest National Park, Farmington, NM, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, and Moab.

The most magnificent cemetery we’ve ever haunted.

A return to the Grand Canyon, where one hike took us into a herd of twenty elk. You can only imagine how Samwise and Emily’s eyes and noses responded—and how one protective bull elk stood up for his tribe. You’ll soon be ‘meeting’ Eric, too!

I’ve been marinating on three letters from our poignant three days in January through Mississippi. I consider this the most profound stretch of any of our seven cross-country coddiwomples, and it is especially timely. (I can still feel them and imagine I always will.) I expect to have them completed by the time we leave Utah.

Wallace Stegner, Wendell Berry & Edward Abbey: layers, baby, layers.

Norman Rockwell returns, as many don’t expect him to.

And more…including personalities met along the road—and three more months of road-tripping. Oh, and more literary layers.

“It is a lovely and terrible wilderness… harshly and beautifully colored, broken and worn until its bones are exposed… in hidden corners and pockets under the cliffs the sudden poetry of springs.”

~ Wallace Stegner, The Sound of Mountain Water

Our Unique Animal Rescue Fundraiser, Chapter 2

Last month, we kicked off a fundraiser for animal rescue organizations impacted by the horrific Southern California wildfires. Now comes part two. Once again, I will not be taking a cut in this promotion. Every dollar raised will go to animal rescue. From now through the end of the week, all annual subscriptions are 20% off. That includes a subscription for yourself, gift subscriptions to friends and family, and Founding Members.

(Founding Member rates do not show the discount, but they’ve been manually lowered from $250 to $200 for the week. This includes those with annual memberships looking to upgrade to a Founding Member. You’ll be charged a prorated amount.)

A note about gift subscriptions. People who give them are not notified when their gift subscription ends. Our records show more than 90 percent of these are highly-read. But they often end because Substack has yet to find a way to let the gift giver know it has run its course. Also, if you’ve given a gift subscription to someone and it is still active, buying an additional one for them (at the same email address) further extends their gift subscription.

To all Founding members, nearly all of you have received your framed photos. The last is in production and will be to you within the next ten days to two weeks. (For those who have upgraded to a Founding Membership in the past few months, I'll still have to reach out to you for your address and photo choice. My apologies for not doing this sooner. Life on the road is unpredictable.)

Also, all Founding Members, be on the lookout for handwritten postcards and greeting cards during our trip. Even if you received a Christmas or Hanukkah card, you’ll also receive a greeting card from the road.

*My high school Spanish is limited, but I endeavor to use it in nearly all our motel and hotel stays since nearly all housekeepers are Latino. A little kindness goes a long way to expressing thanks to them for their efforts in an often thankless job.

Wide angle Utah Blue.