An Exclusive Preview for Founding Members

We find ourselves at that delicious place between enjoying our favorite time of the year and preparing for our next marathon expedition. There’s a sweet tension to it.

Half of me wishes to nest as the nights swell and daylight shrinks, and time spent in the kitchen is so rewarding. Meanwhile, there is a coming adventure, and the excitement builds as I’m pulled toward the open road.

The reality is, though, if we stay home beyond the holidays, we find ourselves trapped. The ski crowd is a different bunch. It’s moneyed and more entitled than the visitors in other seasons. Besides that, there are fewer and fewer places to take a simple two or three-mile walk when the big snow comes.

We used to pay $50 annually to trek a small set of trails (less than 4 miles) because they were groomed and dogs were allowed off-leash. However, once the COVID migration began and city folk sought safety and clean air (I don’t blame them), complaints about dogs running freely grew. Soon, the signs appeared: “Dogs must be leashed.”

That following winter, we began our travels in December and not in mid to late spring, as we used to. It was also when they stretched from 60 to 70 days to between four and five months.

We traveled so that we could walk.

This was not only essential for Samwise and Emily, but it was imperative for my health in recovering from heart and kidney failure, stroke, and the rest of my maladies.

Several miles on paw daily allows Sam and Emi to feel a connection to freedom and hold a kinship with nature that has been robbed from dogs the more society has domesticated them. I’ll always want any dog I know to dance even the slightest bit with his or her inner wolf.

For me, putting these feet to use not only makes me happy, adds to my creativity, and keeps me sane, it equals life.

As you know, we travel where Samwise and Emily can be themselves, be it on beaches, mountain trails, through deserts, or even in a rare city (like Washington, DC) at 3 am.

Our road trips are also about discovery, immersing ourselves in landscapes, seeing wonders foreign to New England, and throwing ourselves into the unknown.

Lastly, we really enjoy meeting people. I may be an introvert, but I’m not the least bit shy. I’m eternally curious, as well. So our encounters with strangers are a true joy, made even sweeter because they are ever-so brief.

Onward, by all means.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

