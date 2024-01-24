Tomorrow’s the final day of our fundraising sale for Emily’s rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive. And we’re closing it with an epic photo gallery from this morning’s six-mile trek along the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. It doesn’t get much better than dawn light and undercast starring together. Throw in a bit of snow, and it is downright ethereal!

The photos will go out to all paying subscribers tomorrow morning. Here’s a small tease for you.

This nibble is going out to all subscribers, paying and free, with a reminder that a portion of all sales from our 20% off annual subscriptions will go to Operation Pers Alive.

We’re heading out for some additional miles while the sun continues to shine. Rain and snow showers are in the forecast.

Onward, with light, by all means.

