"Leave it as it is. You cannot improve upon it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it." ~ Theodore Roosevelt, upon his first visit to the Grand Canyon in 1903

Our day began spectacularly, with snow, undercast, and the sunrise. Six miles of walking later, we returned to our hotel room for breakfast. Samwise and Emily napped while I soaked in the tub and sat blissfully, thinking of the layers of rock, color, and light.

Such wondrous sights are beyond awesome. Such an experience humbles and inspires a soul.

The remarkable thing about it is that it wasn’t even the best part of the day. That would happen late in the afternoon while we walked surrounded by coyotes, ravens, and elk.

I’ll tell that story tomorrow.

Enough of my words; I’ll leave you with some of the most incredible photos we’ve ever shared.