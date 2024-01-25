"Leave it as it is. You cannot improve upon it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it." ~ Theodore Roosevelt, upon his first visit to the Grand Canyon in 1903
Our day began spectacularly, with snow, undercast, and the sunrise. Six miles of walking later, we returned to our hotel room for breakfast. Samwise and Emily napped while I soaked in the tub and sat blissfully, thinking of the layers of rock, color, and light.
Such wondrous sights are beyond awesome. Such an experience humbles and inspires a soul.
The remarkable thing about it is that it wasn’t even the best part of the day. That would happen late in the afternoon while we walked surrounded by coyotes, ravens, and elk.
I’ll tell that story tomorrow.
Enough of my words; I’ll leave you with some of the most incredible photos we’ve ever shared.
Free subscribers, take advantage of our fundraising sale to unlock the rest of the photos and the remainder of our trip. You'll save 20% on an annual subscription and help raise money for Operation Pets Alive, the organization that gave Emily a chance as a puppy.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.