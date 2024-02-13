Congratulations, Daniela Klimsova, Normafink, and Bob Anson! You’ve won a Best Friends Animal Society hat.

During our subscription fundraising drive to support Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah, every reader who purchased an annual subscription for themselves, as a gift, or as a donation was entered into a raffle.

I’ll email each winner a link to choose their preferred hat style and color. I’ll then order their hats and have them delivered directly to each individual.

Our sale ends at midnight tonight (Tuesday), and anyone ordering a subscription between now and midnight will be entered for a drawing for a fourth hat!

I appreciate your support. We love raising funds for animals in need. We typically hold a fundraiser during each of the months we’re traveling. However, it is a lot of work, and I’m not sure we’ll have another 20% off sale next month.

So, consider this your chance to save money on a subscription that will allow you to follow our travels over the next 80 days.

We’ll visit Yosemite, Red Rock Canyon, the Sequoias, Redwoods, the Pacific Northwest, Yellowstone, the Badlands, Bison Country, and other scenic hiking areas.

Paying subscribers, you’ll hear from me in two or three days. Clarence will be in the shop until Thursday, and we’re saving money by not renting a car. So we’re staying put, reading, writing, and cooking. Today, I threw together a fantastic whole-food, plant-based Zuppa Toscona Soup that will have your arteries singing! I’ll include the recipe.

Free subscribers, you’ve been inundated with posts over the past week. I appreciate your patience. You’ll now return to your regular monthly schedule of 1 - 3 letters.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

And get your last chance subscriptions in to take advantage of the closing hours of the 20% off sale.

