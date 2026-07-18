Good morning.



It’s 4:30 here, and we’ve already had the most marvelous and (for 3 New Englanders, at least) absurd little adventure. And we’ve not even left the yard.

Our rental cottage is on a side street in a residential neighborhood, two blocks from downtown. Kanab is a sleepy town, a western town. You feel it about the place.

Kanab has the nickname “Little Hollywood” for all the old movies shot here, mainly westerns, that utilized the rugged landscape and the vermilion cliffs. There were also television shows: Death Valley Days, the Lone Ranger, Lassie, Gunsmoke, and Daniel Boone.

One of the reasons we like the area is how, within 10 minutes of downtown, we are walking on trails with not a house in sight, among stunning scenery made for the movies. A basic two-and-a-half-mile walk can be epic, depending on the light, the clouds, and how blue the sky is. But you’ve seen some of the photos.

We’ve kept our Eastern Time Zone sleep schedule for the 35 days we’ve been on the road. That mean…