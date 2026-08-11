After 55 Days in the Desert, Emily Gets a Proper Swim

Greetings from our mystery destination. You’ll have to watch the video to find out where we’ve landed for four nights. There’s a second part to the video of a joyful Emily water-dogging it with a swim to wash off all that desert dust.

It’s our first morning waking up here, and it’s clear that it was the correct choice. This community is hopping, and it has darn good grocery stores and produce!

Janice Greene, and anyone else following along with your road atlases, it’s time to get you caught up. So, open up those books and break out those yellow highlighters.

We left Kanab, Utah, at noon on Thursday, drove west to Las Vegas, and then south through the Mojave National Preserve and down to Yucca Valley, outside of Joshua Tree National Park. We spent two nights there before driving up to Summerlin, Nevada, on the western edge of Las Vegas on Saturday. This gave us close access to the trails of Red Rock Canyon at sunrise on Sunday.

After that hike, we drove north and ended up in Baker, Nevada, which is where Great Basin National Park is located. We stayed at Whisper Elms Motel and Campground, somewhat of a dive establishment that is working to clean up its reputation. (The rooms have been remodeled, but the property and campground are cluttered and messy.)

We chose it because they allow dogs, it was affordable, and pretty much the only lodging near the park. (The others that would allow Samwise and Emily were an hour away.)

There’s not much to Baker, and it feels forlorn and nearly abandoned. The latest census reports that Baker has 41 residents.

There’s the National Park and little else. That’s why I was stunned to find the sweetest little oasis in the broken-down town. It’s an adorable coffee shop, cafe, and general store that focuses on art, books, food, and community. It’s four years old and is the stuff of dreams—literally.

Close to 30 years ago, Liz Woolsey had a vision of what would turn out to be the Bristlecone General Store.

Her husband James, who worked for the National Park Service for 32 years, had the couple bopping around the Southwest from park assignment to park assignment. His last was as the park superintendent at Great Basin N.P.

Liz, who was born in Connecticut and spent her summers on the Cape, fell head over heels for the American West, and especially the desert. But long ago, Liz had a vision of owning a quaint general store in a small western town.

“In 1999, I literally had a vision that when James retires, we would open a business at a crossroads of outdoor recreation opportunities that would offer the most pertinent needs for daily living and adventures. It would be a hub of local information and community building; a place of comfort, coffee and conversation; a showcase for local artisans; and an oasis for travelers along their journeys.

“We moved to Baker, NV, in 2018 and it instantly felt like home. The town is remote, the community is robust and the Nevada landscape is stunning. We found our crossroads. Recently, when a downtown Baker business announced they were putting the property up for sale, I knew the timing was right to make my dream a reality. We opened our doors on March 4th, 2022.”

Liz says that their mission “is to provide inviting spaces, new opportunities and lasting memories. Our vision is that happy humans will have nourished adventures of wonder & whimsy!”

The store is unbelievable, especially because it truly is in the middle of nowhere. There are book events, concerts, and theme nights. They recently had a Scrabble evening where half the town showed up. When the Perseid meteor shower peaks on the night of August 12, they’ll host a pizza party and a meteor watch party in their outdoor space.

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The Bristlecone General Store sells books, local art, art supplies, and needed and whimsical groceries. There are specialty coffees and the best vegan chickpea salad sandwich I’ve ever had.

Liz is a happy soul. In her mid-sixties, she’s realized a dream, and every day she feels and witnesses how that vision impacts visitors and locals alike. Now that’s something to be proud of.

I was enchanted. And was even able to buy my favorite brand of journal from Liz.

My suggestion to her was, “You can get this online at this price, so raise yours by $3!”

“Oh, okay! Thanks for letting me know.”

Liz Woolsey’s dream come true is pure magic

More Magic

Speaking of magic—we’ve reached that point in the coddiwomple where this is becoming a charmed and true road trip. You’ve read our itinerary for the last few days, and a similar pace will continue until we return to the Cape Cod National Seashore in the second half of September.

We’ll return with stories to tell, and they will continue to appear deep into the winter months in these Substack letters. It is impossible to capture all the places and faces we meet while still traveling. It’s a blissful feeling for a writer to return home with dozens of stories to write.

This is a good time to offer a 20% off sale on all annual subscriptions; this includes gift subscriptions. Half the proceeds will go to Cape Cod rescue organizations. I’ll reach out to John and Jim at Provincetown’s Paws & Whiskers to make sure the funds go where they are best used.

We are here (you’ll have to watch the video to see “where” is) for three more nights. That means plenty of cooler walks and swims before we return to the heat for two more nights, and then it’s deep into California and up to the Pacific Northwest.

Free subscribers, it’s a perfect time to upgrade. And if you do, go back and check out all the locked stories from the trip and more than 1,000 in our archives.

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This is also a grand time to give gift subscriptions. Many of you have bought them for folks in the past but never renewed them for these faithful readers. More than half of subscriptions not renewed are gift subscriptions, mostly because the giver is not notified that it is time for renewal.

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It’s only 5 am here, but we have to get out for a walk, then come home to breakfast, before Samwise and Emily have their spa day to wash off all this desert dust.

When they are getting scrubbed and trimmed, I’ll be hanging out with one of my favorite literary ghosts. (Story to come, of course.)

A Cape Cod Connection

It’s intriguing to find unexpected Cape connections on the open road. Liz Woolsey grew up summering on Cape Cod. She’s returning for a week in October. It was also delightful to see that Route 6, which begins in Provincetown, brought us to Great Basin National Park.

Approaching Baker, Nevada, as a storm approaches on Route 6, which begins in Provincetown!

Oh, and the place that Liz and Jim bought? It used to be a popular restaurant called Kerouac’s. You may recall that we visited Jack’s grave last September in Lowell, Massachusetts, and that I wrote about him writing a portion of On The Road in one of the now-historic Dune Shacks on the Provincetown/Truro line.

Hey, thanks for being here.