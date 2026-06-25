Good morning, from our cottage (until tomorrow at dawn), here in Georgia O’Keeffe’s desert. Our stays in Taos and Abiquiu have been a grounding second chapter of this grand road trip. The sights have been astounding, and it’s strange to think that they’re only going to get better as we enter future ‘chapters’.

I am blessed to share this latest outrageous journey with Samwise and Emily, even as all three of us age. As you saw in yesterday’s video, Samwise continues to feel playful, and Emily—well, the Divine Ms. Em is always ready for a party (or a joyous rumble) to break out.

I’m behind in my writing, as is often the case on these coddiwomples. There’s so much to share as days whir by that it is impossible to keep up. Yesterday, while waiting as the HMS Beagle’s windshield was replaced (thank you for making it easy, GEICO), I flicked through what has transpired since we’ve left the lush green and salt-sweet sea air of Truro. Reports from home tell me that the Cape is now in full crowded summer bloom, and I find myself feeling happy for those who come year after year, whether for a week or a summer.

Meanwhile, we are truly in what feels like the middle of nowhere. Abiquiú is a still and quiet town, and we see more jackrabbits than people. The land here is daunting, made for artists’ inspiration. In this sacred land where the Chihuahuan Desert meets the southern Rocky Mountains, distinctive rock formations are set against rolling hills dotted with green shrubs, cacti, and agave. This is a pinyon-juniper woodland, where there are trees, much like we’ll see in Kanab. And then there are the celebrations of foliage along the rivers. They are a contrast to everything else with their riotous green.

At Ghost Ranch.

We are in desert time, where we rise before dawn, drink as much water as we can, before heading out to the trails while able to. This will be our summer routine halfway into August, before we leave the Southwest for the Pacific Northwest. I dreamed of experiencing the harshness of the summer desert, and I’m already impressed—while also grateful for air conditioning. For the time being, we’ll live like the cacti, javelinas, roadrunners, rattlesnakes, and coyotes do, letting the weather and the land set our schedule. We’ve not experienced any Wilds yet, other than our remarkable morning with the bison herd at the Land Between the Lakes on our fourth morning on the road, but that will change. We are always on the lookout for mountain lions as we hike “the White Place.”

I’m excited to hear the song dogs call our names, and just as eager to see how Sam and Emi respond with primal recognition.

So what’s ahead, in the immediate future, before we settle into Kanab for our longest summer stay, where we’ll be within reach of Zion, Grand Escalante, Red Canyon, and Bryce Canyon, not to mention close to friends whom we are quite fond of?

The next week will be far less taxing than the days it took to reach the American West. Between now and the Fourth, we’ll be in four states, see three National Parks, a couple of National Monuments, meet two longtime readers, one tomorrow, the other four days later, during six stops. It will be a wonder-packed eight or nine days.

In our last 24 hours here, I’m absorbing as much of Georgia O’Keeffe as possible. We’ve grown accustomed to thinking of her in her mature and senior years, but I’m falling in love with the younger searcher, with her strengths, curiosities, frailties, and exploring womanhood. Following the birth of genius before it is fully recognized always inspires growth in all witnesses.

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"It's my private mountain. It belongs to me. God told me if I painted it enough, I could have it.” ~ Georgia O’Keeffe on Perdernal, which she saw every day from her home on Ghost Ranch.

I am entranced by the young, questioning, hungry artist and by how she moved through her mid-to-late twenties.

It’s not lost on me how the three most engaging personalities of our first dozen days all have ties with Truro and Provincetown. (I was surprised to learn that about two of these people.)

There are stories to tell, and I’ll let you choose where we begin with a poll question.

But first, this is our first sale of the trip, a fundraiser for Kanab’s Best Friends Animal Society. All annual subscriptions through the weekend are 20% off. I’ve raided the visitor center gift shop of all their Georgia O’Keeffe cards, and the first dozen new subscribers will receive one of those handwritten cards from me. This goes for anyone giving an annual gift subscription. If there are more than a dozen, and I hope there are, you’ll receive stunning greeting cards from one of our next storied stops—you won’t be disappointed.

Free subscribers, who are also receiving this post, may wish to take advantage of this offer. You’ll have a year’s worth of increased reading, not to mention up to 20 monthly posts while we are on the road. At the same time, a portion of your subscription will go to a remarkable animal rescue organization—and you’ll receive something in your mailbox other than bills!

(Buy a qualifying gift subscription or become a new subscriber during this sale, and you’ll receive an email from me asking for your mailing address. *Annual subscriptions only.)

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Paying subscribers have received several posts since we’ve left the Outer Cape, including some stunning videos. All new subscribers will unlock access to more than 1,000 old posts, including the most recent 8 since June 13th.

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Emily leading the way in Georgia O’Keeffe’s The White Place.

So, which do you wish to read about first:

Day 2 will go down as one of the most surprisingly moving days of the trip. It includes a long-awaited graveyard visit.

Our favorite parts of Taos. They may surprise you. This also includes a cemetery.

Our two favorite characters we have met so far.

Why Jimmy Buffett was our accompaniment on the 2,400 miles over the first five days of the trip. This is a Newburyport Undertoad story.

Coming attractions: Most of you would never guess the next National Park we’ll visit, but I’ll let you know which one is fourth on our list. We’re returning to the Grand Canyon for two starlight and two dawn treks before we land in Kanab.

Among the Georgia O’Keeffe cards I stocked up on for readers.

This letter is unlocked, so please feel free to share it with anyone who might find it interesting. Share it in all the usual ways.

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