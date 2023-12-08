My first and still favorite vegan soup. Make it for the meat lover in your life, and they’ll almost think it’s the beef stew—link to the recipe below.

After surveying their backyard kingdom first thing this morning—all the way down Aragorn's path to the river in search of deer and rabbits, Samwise and Emily returned to the warmth, dusted in fine, sugary snow. They wriggled happily when I towel them off. Then, the tea kettle began to whistle, and it was my turn to dance. Is there a finer sound on winter mornings?

It's single digits in Jackson again to begin the day, and soon, we'll be shuffling and sniffing our way around the pond in search of the otter. The miles do not come easy this December, but they astound with beauty. Without any wind, the evergreens are still coated like we are starring in a Christmas show.

Before hopping in Clarence for the short drive to the pond, I'm at the sink cutting up squash and sweet potato, mushrooms, carrots, a red onion, a fennel bulb, and celery. The soup pot is warming. I'll mince garlic and wash plump round cranberries and a cup of black lentils. Wild rice is already glistening in the colander after being rinsed. I'm using a lower-sodium mushroom broth from Plantstrong.

The broth is tasty but expensive, so I stocked up on a 50% off sale. Carl, our perfect UPS man, said, "I don't know what's in this, but it's a heavy one, Thomas! Do you want me to carry it upstairs for you?"

Carl's daughter is down in Portsmouth, and he longs to be closer to her. So he'll transfer for his last year or two before retirement. This will happen while we are gone, and my heart already aches at the thought of no longer having our chats.

We introverts don't need much, but when we let someone into our selective circle, they are treasured.

Carl began beeping upon pulling up a few years ago because he knew that Samwise and Emily enjoyed dancing with him. No matter how deeply they are napping, that beep wakes them like they are children on Christmas morning.

Carl was off on Halloween, and I had a bag of treats waiting for him on the railing. The UPS truck pulled up, but there was no beep. I rallied Samwise and Emily, and they raced down the stairs. But it was not Carl, but a young fellow.

"No Carl today?"

"Vacation day."

I gave him Carl's candy, and he lit up. "What's this?"

"We like spoiling Carl, he's a good man!"

"He's legend, you know. When I started working, he was the first to introduce himself and take me under his wing. He does that with all the new people!"

When I gave Carl Sam & Emi’s 2024 Calendar recently, he was gleeful—as he often is, and I had to hide my emotions. Time races in this world; people come and go, and some leave a hole and an ache. Carl will never understand the joy and fellowship he’s brought to our home.

One of my add-something-each-day soup concoctions.

Some days, I follow recipes for my favorite soups, such as Susan Voisin's Homestyle Lentil Soup or Kaitlin the Garden Grazer's Red Lentil and Sweet Potato Stew, but mostly, I've come to concoct on my own. I look in the refrigerator, see what I have, and then let my imagination fly.

I've never made a lousy soup, not even when I was a bad cook and first learned to create healthy meals for myself. If you're not following a recipe, you can still do it. A good soup pot (I have two) helps, as does an Instant Pot (I have three: 8 qt, six qt, and three qt; the six qt travels with us). The other day, I made the simplest pot of white bean, potato, roasted garlic (the house smelled divine!), and kale.

As always, our country kitchen will be missed when we travel in winter. It's the beating heart of our hobbit hole. A friend can relate. In his Christmas card the other day, he wrote, "I know how much you will miss your kitchen because I look upon the kitchen as my place for comfort and therapy. I do all of the cooking, and the kitchen has always been a special refuge for me."

Amen, brother!

Before we leave on Christmas Day (and possibly sooner now—stay tuned!), the goal is to make as many soups as possible. I may travel with my Instant Pot, but not with all my spices, and ingredients will be limited to a select few. Lately, I've had my eye on this gorgeous Vegan Italian Wedding Soup by Nancy Macklin at Forks Over Knives. I once loved and lived with a young woman in Buck's County outside of Philadelphia. We visited her Italian grandmother often. I can still taste her turkey meatball version of Italian Wedding Soup. She used fennel seeds in the meatballs, and I'll add them to Nancy's vegan meatballs before baking.

Samwise sometimes opts for breakfast in bed.

I'd enjoy hearing about your favorite soup. I don't care if you invent them as you go, follow a recipe, or pour your soup out of a can. When I was young, my favorite lunch was a can of Campbell's Chicken Noodle with a sleeve of Ritz Crackers, crumbled three at a time into the bowl.

But first, a question for you soup makers.

Thanks for being here this morning.



This letter was sent to paying subscribers only, but I’ve unlocked it in case you wish to share it with anyone.

Share

Now, tell everyone about your favorite soup.

Leave a comment

Next to my writing desk in the early morning.

Give a gift subscription