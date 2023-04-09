A Willaby Palate Cleanser

Will’s first morning, he attacked me and chased me around the coffee table.

When Will first arrived at fifteen, mostly blind and utterly deaf, he was in pain, frightened, and angry. My hands will forever carry the scars from those first months of biting.

One day, early on, Atticus and I left him behind to escape one of his attacks. Will was not very mobile then and had just collapsed in a heap to sleep.

Perhaps some magic was in the air because this was the day Aragorn, only a yearling then, followed us home. And he often visited during those Will years.

The day young Aragorn followed us home.

An older Aragorn sits with us in the backyard.

I left music playing, and my small speakers were on the coffee table. Upon returning, we found Will asleep, but not where we had left him. He’d dragged himself over to the coffee table and slept with his ear pressed against the leg, enjoying the musical vibrations.

This was our first breakthrough!

Soon after, I had wireless speakers on the floors throughout our home so Will could feel the tunes.

Each night, and during afternoon naps, I’d heat a towel or blanket in the dryer, put on some Willaby music, and tuck him in. Longtime followers will remember these videos as a regular feature for those two and a half years.

This particular Willaby was one of the first. Note the harness he was wearing. In the beginning, he had it on almost all the time. That’s how I handled his sore body without being bit. (Sometimes it worked.)

I still have the first prayer blanket Lisa Money, a reader in North Carolina, created for him. He was wrapped in it the day we said goodbye in the Iron Mountain Meadow. Of course, there was music that day, as well, with my iPhone pressed against his body.

The Will Wagon. I pushed him up a mountain in it, and all around town.

Those two and a half years felt like we were all in a fairytale, what with Aragorn visiting, Will reclaiming his life, Atticus being Atticus, and the simplest things (like flowers, homemade quilts, and music) meaning everything.

Will’s goodbye, in Lisa Money’s prayer blanket. (Photo by Rachael Kleidon)

While leading a full life with Samwise and Emily and reclaiming my own life (I had the best example to follow), I don’t always look back, but what a blessing it is when I do.

Happy Easter to all who celebrate. Happy spring to everyone else.

A Bend Encounter

We ended yesterday with four miles along the Deschutes River and among the Ponderosa Pine. Before turning from the river, we encountered a fellow looking preoccupied. He pointed out a huge osprey nest atop a dead tree, and together, we watched a pair of birds watching us.

Chris moved to Bend six years ago from Portland. Before that, he met his wife in Japan, where he was a teacher.

I grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from the University of Iowa. I had my heart set on being a foreign journalist, but that did not work out.

It’s strange that I’m a teacher because I never really liked kids. But they’ve grown on me, and 5th grade is the best. I get to talk to them as adults, but life hasn’t spoiled them yet.

We bonded over both being Iowa Hawkeyes, although my years were long before Chris’s. But his eyes danced when I told him stories of Hayden Fry, Lute Olsen, and Dan Gable, great coaches I knew well.

Chris is like me; while not a Democrat, he’s a liberal and misses the more civil discourse of past decades.

“When I thought outside of Portland, it was in a conservative town. But I loved it. In many cases, I was the only liberal these kids would know, and it felt like I was broadening their horizons. When they grew up and were kind and made a difference, I got to think maybe that’s because of me.”

He spoke of one student going to Africa to make a difference and smiled.

“I taught locally in Redmond, but it did not feel the same. The political divide is so strong now, I felt there was no chance to offer an alternative as a liberal, so I got out.”

He’s worried about the changes Bend has gone through since the pandemic. “We got here before it exploded. A lot more money. They say it’s a liberal population, but I wonder. The newcomers are wealthy, and maybe they vote more with their wallets.

Bernie is only two. He was on a leash because Will thought he saw an eagle flying near and realized Bernie was small enough for a large bird of prey to carry off.

“He’s kind of nervous around other dogs, but he’s doing well with yours.”

Chris is on a Steinbeck kick, rereading many old favorites, and just picked up Travels with Charley. I told him he was in for a treat.

We chatted for more than half an hour, and when saying goodbye, he said, “I don’t believe in chance meetings. I think we both took the trails we did and bumped into each other for a reason.”

“Oh,” he added, “Bernie is German for bear. He wasn’t named after Bernie Sanders.”

Coming Attractions

We are headed to bison country later in the week but may see our first tomorrow, which thrills me.

It’s hard to fathom how far we’ve come since January 5. After yesterday’s cathartic letter, there’s still much to catch you up on, and our travel stories will last late into the year.

Sunset yesterday.

“For I would ride with you upon the wind, Run on the top of the dishevelled tide, And dance upon the mountains like a flame.” ― William Butler Yeats