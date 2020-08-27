A Wild Encounter in the Forest

Get 15% off for 1 year

Oh, how I love living on the edge of a fairytale! Like J.R.R. Tolkien, J.K. Rowling, C.S. Lewis, and E.B. White, I find solace in my imagination. We are fortunate that the forest and its magic, is across the river from our backyard.

Under an overcast sky, Samwise and I splashed across the chilly Ellis River at 6:30 this morning and entered our own little Narnia. We don't walk this route every day since I wear water shoes, and they are not made for six-mile treks. So, when we do make the crossing, I find myself appreciating it even more. It's like a favorite meal I look forward to on specific days of the week.

The understory of the forest is changing. Ferns are full, but not as lush. They've mellowed into a late summer shade of green. Mushrooms are abundant, and their delicate orange caps are a sign of the colors to come. More red maple leaves can be found littering the path. Wild sarsaparillas are fading, turning yellow by tiny spots, as if they are the footprints of elves.

I wore light gloves and an anorak, along with my shorts. The temperature was in the mid-forties.

We discovered moose tracks and moose droppings, glimpsed a barred owl, and a mile upstream the first sugar maple offered me a bright red wink.

We moved along the x-country ski trails that trace the western side of the river. On the opposite side, hidden by trees, runs Route 16. Occasionally, we hear trucks rumble or motorcycles roar, but mostly we are in the quiet, with the river song creating a perfect buffer.

I believe I find an affinity to these trails because they mimic the life I've chosen. Society is just out of sight, but not too far away, yet I prefer nature. I'm like a kite tethered to the human world, but flying where the wild things are. Perhaps this is what makes me a writer. For all writers live on the edge of the world, just far enough away from civilization. We are students. We are observers, social scientists. Edward Abbey proclaimed, “Our job is to record, each in his own way, this world of light and shadow and time that will never come again exactly as it is today.”

Samwise, like Atticus before him, is a fine ambassador. Like all dogs, he spans the bridge between humans and nature. He's grown into quite the guide. He leads, but checks back on me, and never gets too far ahead. If there is a noise he is uncertain about, he returns to my side.

We were feeling adventurous and robust, maybe it was the change of seasons, so we left the main trail and cut west, uphill away from the river. I could tell by the mud that no one had walked this path in quite some time. It was darker, the forest denser, the ferns higher and thicker. They swallowed Samwise completely. I called out to him from time to time, and he popped up to look back at me. Rotted logs bridged bogs and fell apart under the weight of my stride, and we both managed to sink on a couple of times.

In this deeper woodland, the last vestiges of traffic and river were no more. The birds were still and silent. We saw no scampering chipmunks or red squirrels. It felt like Tolkien's Fangorn Forest—brooding, intimidating. The trees pressed in, glowered down on us. The sky grew dimmer.

The breeze that blew across the mountains all yesterday, overnight, and the first three miles of our trek, stopped. Everything was still. Everything was quiet.

In the deepest of forests, I think about something a Sufi teacher suggested. "When you are in the woods, imagine yourself being the trees watching you walk by."

That's exactly what it felt like. For we were visitors being closely watched.

Samwise was less sure and dropped back closer to me. Uphill we trudged, and I was excited by the sensation of being lost in a foreign land so close to home.

After a half-mile on this new path, Samwise halted. The stub of his tail stood erect, his shoulders tensed, his back stiffened—a low growl. My interpreter was aware of something up ahead.

"Sam, drop back, please," I whispered.

He looked at me, paused, but relinquished the lead. I kept my palm down facing toward him, just as I did when we encountered the mountain lion last year. Sam reads me well and responds to my hand signals.

Over the next hill, there they were—a mother and two seven month-old cubs!

The youngsters were curious and looked at their mother for guidance. She took two quick steps away from us, and the youngsters followed her lead and clambered up a tree. Mother bear did not follow. She turned back with a hiss, a huff, a clacking of her jaws.

I could feel Samwise behind me.

"It's okay, Sam. She's protecting her family. Be still."

She stood on her hind legs to better see us, and the twenty yards disappeared. More clacking, more huffing, and hissing.

Black bears are not much of a bother, even mothers with cubs. They don't want trouble. Yes, I'm aware this past week, a rare attack occurred in Eastern Canada. A bear, belly full of berries, killed a woman who was talking on her cell phone. No one can explain why.

Still, I knew better than to worry. Worst comes to worst, if she comes at us, I run at her and the bluff will cease. It happened once before, with Samwise’s first encounter with bears when he was young.

I offered her respect. I spoke gently, making sure to keep my hand in place for Sam to see.

"Good morning, ma'am. I'm a friend of Aragorn. Not sure if you know him, but he used to live out this way. We're just passing through, and we did not intend to bother you and your family. If you let us pass, we'll be on our way."

She weighed her thoughts. She tensed and glared at us.

I still believed we were not in danger.

Then, in a flash, she bolted at us, a handful of bluff steps before circling back and climbing the same tree as her cubs.

She kept up her racket as we passed beneath her, and I could feel her nervousness and anxiety. I would feel the same way if I was her. Above her, the cubs studied their mother, learned from her, and watched these two tresspassers.

I tipped my cap, "Have a good day, y'all."

When we were a few feet beyond them, I signaled Samwise to take the lead, putting myself between him and the family.

Over the last few miles, I was euphoric due to the warmth and joy of the encounter. These are the times of dreams come to life. Samwise, on the other hand, was on high alert for the rest of our walk and sniffed the air for more signs of bears or magic.

The other day I wrote about Aragorn and reported we'd only seen one bear in the woods behind our home this year. But to have a three-bear morning elevated everything about the day. It also increases the mystery and possibility of this fairytale land beyond the river.

Yes, we'll take that same turn on our next time along those trails and hope to see a bit more magic.

